As already happened last week in Zandvoort, when Robert Shwartzman took over from Carlos Sainz to complete the first free practice session, also in Monza there will be a rookie ready to take to the track for the opening of the weekend as foreseen by the regulation.

Indeed, on Tuesday Aston Martin announced that Felipe Drugovich will drive Lance Stroll’s AMR23 car in FP1 of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. The Brazilian has been the team’s reserve for almost a year, a role he currently shares with the former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, and will take part in the first session at the same circuit where he secured the Formula 2 title last season.

It won’t be an absolute debut, because in reality Drugovich has already taken part in various test sessions, both collective with the AMR22 and private with the AMR21. In fact, as part of the program dedicated to young drivers, Aston Martin has created a private test program for him on the Silverstone, Barcelona and Red Bull Ring circuits with the 2021 car, in order to guarantee him greater confidence at the wheel of an F1 car. in case he is called to replace one of the two official riders, as happened at the beginning of the year.

Felipe Drugovich during pre-season testing with the Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

At the 2023 pre-season testing, the team’s current reserve rider was called in to replace Stroll, who was injured at the time following a bicycle crash. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the AMR23,” said Drugovich.

“The car looked fantastic when I drove it in pre-season testing and it will be fascinating to see how it has improved since then. I have spent a lot of time in the simulator contributing to the development of the car so understanding how this relates to reality will be very important as well.” for me. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what I’ve learned through my testing programme. I’ve covered many more miles in an F1 car since Bahrain, so I have an even better understanding of how I can provide valuable feedback for the squad”.

For Drugovich this will also be a good opportunity to try to show off in front of other teams, in the hope of being able to deduce good impressions to find a seat in Formula 1, even if there are some teams that have not hidden their interest in the Brazilian. since he has already completed tests.

Felipe Drugovich during testing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We are delighted to be able to offer Felipe another opportunity to drive the AMR23,” said Mike Krack, Aston Martin Team Principal.

“He demonstrated his capabilities in pre-season testing, making a vital contribution to the team’s initial development of the car. Monza will offer Felipe another chance to work closely with the engineers and mechanics and build confidence in a crucial session for the team.

Aston’s decision to entrust his FP1 at Monza to Drugovich is also significant because it takes place in the second weekend experiment with the alternative tire allocation of 2023, even if it is true that, given the numerous Asian and American trips, it is difficult have rookies ride tracks they already know. For Monza, each team will have a reduced set of tires as part of a trial aimed at improving F1’s sustainability efforts.