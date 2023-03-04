Friday in Bahrain saw only one indicative practice session, given that there was a 15°C difference on the asphalt between free practice in the afternoon and in the evening. The morning was more of a natural continuation of the tests, as evidenced by the many aerodynamic rakes on the single-seaters, while in the afternoon attention shifted to the imminent Grand Prix. To take the titles of the day are Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, constantly among the top positions. Realistically, Red Bull and Ferrari still have great unexpressed potential and even last season on Saturdays they were starting to open up an important gap on their pursuers. However, regardless of whether the AMR23 will actually be able to compete for pole position or not, the work of the Silverstone team on the 2023 project is incredible.

The environment is now so busy wondering if Aston Martin will be able to stay with the leading group to forget that even a third or fourth force role a few tenths from the top of the class would be extraordinary. Lawrence Stroll’s team finished 2022 in seventh place in the World Cup, effectively becoming the sixth force in the field after a start to the season that saw them navigate at the bottom of the group together with Williams. If qualifying and the race confirm an Aston Martin at least in the wake of the top teams, it would be one of the greatest recoveries of modern Formula 1.

The goodness of the AMR23 is demonstrated by the presence of Lance Stroll in the top ten, even though he has never driven the car before and above all with his wrists still aching. For example, the Canadian was instructed to tighten the trajectory in turn 1 to better set up the next bend, but Lance replied that he was unable to do so due to his physical condition. The AMR23 presents itself more and more as a single-seater that looks ahead rather than its pursuers.

The good traction out of the slow corners, abundant at the Bahrain circuit, is a quality inherited from the 2022 car, which however it suffered from enormous aerodynamic drag on the straight. The new Aston Martin, on the other hand, demonstrates that it can defend itself well on the numerous straights of the Sakhir, demonstrating how much the team has worked on aerodynamic efficiency. On the other hand, it is difficult to make predictions about race pace, given Alonso’s atypical work schedule, who in the simulation of him maintained a very aggressive pace in the first laps with no apparent management, then constantly going up in time.

Red Bull excellent, but not perfect

The favorites to win on Sunday remain the world champions. The RB19 is confirmed to be a fast, balanced and consistent car, but there is no shortage of ideas to work on. Verstappen, for example, spoke on the radio of a single-seater that “jumps around” more markedly than experienced in testing. Taking up the observations launched by Mercedes on a much lower RB19 compared to last season, the suspicion is that Red Bull is beginning to test its limits, testing how far you can go with the heights from the ground. Approaching the ground however involves stiffening the suspension to avoid impacts against the ground. Precisely this could be the cause of a Red Bull which, at least in some moments, has jumped on the bumps rather than digesting them.

Ignoring the fuel loads, the absolute times on the race simulation always have to be taken with a grain of salt especially for Red Bull, which often takes an aggressive approach on Fridays. Perez’s simulation showed a certain degradation, with times that at the end of the stint of 13 useful laps were one second higher than the initial ones. Max Verstappen’s 11 timed laps instead showed an excellent average as always, with the final detection practically identical to the first lap. However, it is anomalous how the world champion expressed a fluctuating pace, with differences of even 3 or 4 tenths from one lap to the next, while traditionally Verstappen is the most consistent driver of all. One possibility is that the Dutchman is experimenting with a driving strategy that aims to cool the tires every other lap, a technique that has already been seen in the past. However, it cannot be excluded that something is not yet perfectly right on his RB19, preventing it from being repetitive and constant over time.

Ferrari: lights and shadows

After three days of experimentation in testing, the SF-23 returned to mechanical set-ups and load levels more suited to the Bahrain track. The positive news for the Cavallino is that, in similar configurations but with the unknown factor of the engine mapping, the speed gap from Red Bull on the straight seems to have been closed. Furthermore, only a week ago Carlos Sainz appeared more comfortable with the SF-23 in comparison with Charles Leclerc. Seeing how the sides reversed on the Friday of the Grand Prix, with the Spaniard unhappy with the set-up, is a hint of how something about the Ferrari in terms of balance and tuning has changed.

Then the spin in which Sainz became the protagonist in the morning session is emblematic. The visual impression is that the SF-23 crashed on a bump, impacting the bottom and suddenly losing aerodynamic load. The sensations are confirmed by the Spanish radio team, who complained a laughs poor, referring to the management of heights from the ground. The clues come from a Ferrari which, like Red Bull, has begun to test the limits of the set-up, looking for the best compromise between height and suspension settings.

In the race pace simulations, both Reds ran with more fuel than the competition. Sainz has shown a hint of degradation, while Leclerc has been extremely consistent over time. The last five laps of the Monegasque also differed from each other by about a tenth of a second, sign of constancy of pace and a car that allows the driver to be repetitive. The picture is that of a step forward compared to 2022, when at the end of the season Ferrari saw his times rise after the first 5-6 laps. Despite this, however, drivers, team principals and sporting director talk about how there is work to be done to get to the levels of Red Bull.

Lastly, the Maranello team evaluated two different versions for the rear wing in the morning, later opting for the lighter specification. Mekies’ words reinforce the thesis that the decision was influenced by the oscillation problems of the new wing, which may not necessarily be of a structural nature, but also of a fixing nature. The sporting director anticipated that the more heavily loaded wing could be re-proposed in Jeddah or Melbourne, unexpected declarations given that the Saudi and Australian tracks require greater aerodynamic efficiency. While in, Ferrari has increased the level of load compared to the tests mounting another beam wing to influence the behavior of the bottom, a setup technique that Red Bull exploited most of all in 2022.

The fog of the centre-group

Predictions regarding the exact balance of power between the pursuers appear prohibitive. Mercedes confirms the progress from the tests thanks also to the new, more efficient rear wing, which mitigates a delay on the straight that is still large. Russell also talked about breakthroughs to the simulator, where it was discovered during testing W14 was working outside its optimal window. Despite the steps forward, however, the head of the group is currently out of reach.

Alpine has already brought updates to the first race of the year, in detail to the front wing. The Enstone team confirms its intention to embark on an intense and constant development path, as it did in 2022. Alfa Romeo and Williams have also introduced new features on their cars, respectively to the chassis at the front and the rear wing. To which positions these will lead, it will be up to the qualification to decide.