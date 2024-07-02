Andy Cowell is ready to return to the F1 scene. The former Mercedes engine chief will replace Martin Whitmarsh as CEO of Aston Martin, as the English manager has every intention of retiring. The official announcement, along with the arrival of Enrico Cardile as technical director, is expected in the near future.

The advance news was from Gazzetta dello Sport, which says that the negotiations with Mattia Binotto, one of the managers who was in the running for that role, have definitely fallen through. According to our information, Cowell visited Aston Martin last week, before the team moved to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian GP: on that occasion he signed the contract.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Photo by: Erik Junius

Lawrence Stroll is building the team with which he aims to fight for the F1 world championship from 2026 when the regulations will impose agile single-seaters with power units capable of providing a fifty-fifty power split between the internal combustion engine and the hybrid engine.

Cowell, a 55-year-old Englishman, was one of the architects of 12 Mercedes world titles (six drivers’ and six constructors’) from 2014 to 2019, before leaving the Brixworth facility where the power units that had allowed the silver arrows to dominate the scene of the hybrid era were born.

After a period away from the Circus, Andy is considered a serious candidate for the top role of the Silverstone team: in addition to being an excellent engineer, Cowell has always been considered an excellent organizer of the work and his experience could become invaluable in “binding” the partners who will bet with Aston Martin from 2026: we are talking about Honda as an engineer and Aramco as an e-fuel supplier, two giants in their respective sectors that should bring the “green” to fight for the world titles.

Enrico Cardile, Technical Director Chassis Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Stroll Sr., deeply disappointed by the performance of the AMR24, is trying to secure the best resources to aim high: he convinced Enrico Cardile, Ferrari chassis engineer, to bring order to the technical office currently managed by Dan Fallows under observation for the lack of results and made a pharaonic offer to Adrian Newey for a consultancy role.

The intention, therefore, is to align Aston Martin with the top teams in an attempt to make a dream come true. This is a job with a long-term perspective because the current reality of Silverstone is highly disappointing, with a very unmotivated and submissive Fernando Alonso (is he thinking about retiring?) and Lance Stroll who can’t even get into the points zone…