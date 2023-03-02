Lance Stroll will be there. Aston Martin Racing announced this morning the regular presence of its driver at the wheel of the AMR23 in the first race weekend which will start tomorrow in Sakhir, home of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll had been the protagonist of an unfortunate accident while he was intent on training on his bike while in Spain, a few hours before the start of the first and only pre-season test scheduled in Sakhir.

At that point, considering a broken wrist, Aston Martin had been forced to rely on Felipe Drugovich – in addition to Fernando Alonso – due to the simultaneous absence of the much more experienced Stoffel Vandoorne, busy racing in Formula E.

The team let it be known that Stroll will be regularly in his place through a brief press release that appeared in the morning which confirmed what Motorsport.com had already anticipated yesterday.

The statement, containing only the Canadian’s words, reads as follows: “It was frustrating not being present in Bahrain for the pre-season tests and I was sad to miss the three days of testing. However, given the wrist injury, me and the team felt it was best to focus on recovery, in order to be ready for this weekend and for the long season ahead.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell off the bike when my tire hit a pothole in the ground – but luckily the damage wasn’t significant and a minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly. Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to make sure I’m fully fit to race this weekend.

“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and confidentiality, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. I am now ready to focus on this weekend’s racing, which I am looking forward to.”

Aston Martin then underlined how both Drugovich and Vandoorne will be available to the team as third drivers of both the Silverstone team and McLaren. So if Stroll were to accuse other problems such as to push him to give up, he will be promptly replaced by one of the two.