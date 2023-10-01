Aston Martin has never hidden its ambition to become a top team. The repeated podium finishes in the first part of the season speak of important progress, but the road still remains long, not only in terms of performance. The Silverstone team is currently a Mercedes customer both in terms of the power units and the rear transmission-suspension unit. Dependence on an external manufacturer limits Aston Martin’s design freedoms, but this is set to change in 2026.

The limits of a client team

Luca Furbatto, Engineering Director of Aston Martin, reflects on how being an independent team is increasingly important in Formula 1: “In the past it wasn’t like this, but since the introduction of hybrid power units only the official teams have won the World Championship.” Since 2014, only Mercedes and Red Bull have been crowned world champions, the latter benefiting from an exclusive relationship with Honda. The reasons for the success of the official teams alone, however, are not purely technical. In an increasingly complex and expensive Formula 1, so far the other teams have not had the necessary resources and infrastructure to compete at the same level, with the sole exception of Ferrari.

However, building the power unit at home or collaborating exclusively with a manufacturer undoubtedly has its advantages. For example, the architecture of the engine is agreed together with the chassis department, seeking the best compromise between the performance of the power unit and the aerodynamic performance. However, McLaren, another Mercedes customer team, is satisfied with its current customer relationship, which is destined to continue for a long time to come. The situation is different for Aston Martin, which unlike the Woking team He also purchased the transmission and rear suspension from Mercedesa situation that limits the design freedoms.

“We are very happy with what we receive from Mercedes”explains Furbatto. “However, in terms of car architecture, we are partially guided by them and the High Performance Powertrains department. We get the dimensions of the power unit, gearbox and rear axle, therefore we have to adapt the design of our machine to what they provide us.” The geometry of the rear suspension, for example, is crucial to optimize the passage of the flows collected by the bellies towards the diffuser. The current AMR23 concept, inspired by Red Bull, would go well with a push-rod suspension, but in 2023 Aston Martin is tied to the pull-rod supplied by Mercedes.

Change at home in 2026

At Silverstone we are working to achieve greater independence in the future. In 2026 Aston Martin will make the gearbox directly in-house, while the engine will be developed by Honda, with which however a close collaboration has already begun as the exclusive supplier: “From 2026, with our gearbox and Honda power unit, we will be in control of our destiny. If we want to take the next step towards victory, this is what we have to do.”

Developing the gearbox in-house will guarantee greater freedom for designers, but to achieve this a long preparatory phase is required on a human and infrastructural level. Furbatto continues: “The last time this team made the change itself was 2008 and things have changed since then. We are hiring and developing our skills in this area and we have already brought on board several talented engineers. The team for this project is growing, but the work, carried out with a mix of internal resources and external suppliers, is moving quickly.”

Gearing up to create a transmission and rear suspension requires a significant financial outlay. However, once autonomy is achieved, in addition to the technical advantages the team will also benefit from a reduction in costs, no longer having to purchase components from outside. Another team to take a similar path was Alfa Romeo, which, despite purchasing the gearbox gears from Ferrari, developed the rest of the rear end in-house. This is what the then technical director Jan Monchaux spoke in 2022: “We don’t use anything from Ferrari other than the power unit and transmission. We have reduced the scope of supply, developing our own tank, our own external structure for the gearbox and our own rear suspension. All this for two reasons. The first is for the budget cap, because for us it is better to go in this direction. Added to this is that it also gives us a little more freedom to develop our concept without being constrained by the work of our Italian friends.”

The arrival of Honda

In addition to in-house production of transmission and gearbox, Aston Martin’s design freedom will grow thanks to the exclusive collaboration with Honda. The Japanese engineer is already in contact with the Silverstone technicians to agree on the guidelines on dimensions and installation of the engine, helping the team to get closer to the goal of becoming a top team. Furbatto concludes: “We started face-to-face meetings with Honda immediately after the announcement and we update regularly. It’s still early days for them, but the 2026 engine is evolving rapidly. We exchange ideas and they respond in a very positive way.”