The purchase campaign at Aston Martin continues. The British team owned by Lawrence Stroll, after scoring Fernando Alonso over the summer, and securing 2022 Formula 2 champion Felipe Druvogich to play the role of reserve and test driver, announced today the engagement of Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Belgian, world champion in Formula E in the season just ended, will work alongside the Brazilian in the same task during an F1 2023 championship that promises to be particularly intense with 24 races scheduled.

Vandoorne thus takes off the role of Mercedes reserve driver to wear those of a team always powered by the power units of the House of the Star.

The Belgian, who in his career can also boast the title won in 2015 GP2, will find in Aston Martin an old acquaintance of his: Fernando Alonso.

The two, in fact, were teammates in McLaren in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but in both years Vandoorne never managed to shine thanks to a relationship between the Woking team and Honda that never blossomed.

“It is incredibly exciting to take on the role of reserve driver in Formula One and I am delighted to do so with Aston Martin,” said the Belgian who will defend his Formula E title this year in the colors of the DS Penske team.

“I have watched with great interest how the team has developed and expanded operationally and I know how incredibly determined it is to progress in every sector.”

“Joining Fernando, who I already know from my experience in Formula 1, and Lance to help them develop and improve next year’s car will be an extraordinary job and I am looking forward to the challenge – and the reward – of working. together with the whole organization at Silverstone. “

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes AMG simulator at Silverstone Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Welcoming Vandoorne to the team was Aston Martin team principal Mike Crack.

“Stoffel has all the skills we need for this new and larger role within the team: he’s fast, analytical, hardworking, a fantastic team player and will fit perfectly into our organization working alongside our other test driver Felipe Drugovich. “.

“The whole team is extremely motivated for next year and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, gives further depth to our fantastic line-up.”

“This will be an important role for Stoffel, and we will rely on him to work hard with our track, simulation and engineering teams to improve our performance for 2023 and beyond.”