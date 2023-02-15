Green worked alongside Gary Anderson as one of the designers of the original Jordan 191 in 1991, before leaving the team to join the then-new BAR in 1998.

He then spent a spell at Red Bull Racing before returning to the Silverstone-based team, then known as Force India, in 2010. He held the role of technical director for Force India, Racing Point and Aston Martin before taking on the role of technical director in June 2021, as the team continued to hire new staff to strengthen the squad.

Former Red Bull aerodynamics chief Dan Fallows was appointed as the new technical director in 2021, although due to a legal and gardening dispute he did not join the team until April 2022. From the outside, it seemed that last season Green was less involved than in the past.

He did however contribute to the development of the new AMR23 before its recent move to the Aston Martin Performance Technologies division.

Like other teams, Aston plans to use its technical F1 know-how in other areas, although it is not yet clear what projects will be pursued, as AMPT has not disclosed any so far.

Leaving the F1 team should also result in Green not being factored into the FIA’s cost cap equation.

The three most expensive employees of a team, not counting the drivers, are not included in the ceiling. Assuming Green falls into this category at Aston, his reorientation should allow the team’s next highest-paid member of staff to exit the budget cap. If he was not in the top three, his salary is simply removed from the total team spend, freeing up some money to be used elsewhere.

In any case, Aston Martin will have to prove to the FIA ​​that Green is not working on F1-related projects or, if he contributes for a few days, indicate an appropriate amount as an expense for the budget cap.

Andrew Green, technical director of Aston Martin Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We’ve evolved the technical structure,” Fallows explained of the new deals.

“Honestly, it’s still evolving. Several high profile people have arrived during the year. You will know that Eric Blandin has joined us, as well as Luca Furbatto. And other people have arrived in key positions”.

“The technical structure is evolving and, with the arrival of AMR23 and this year in particular, we have also grown as a group. We are now looking to expand our capabilities in other areas”.

“This is where AMPT, Aston Martin Performance Technologies comes in. Andrew Green is a key technical leader to this organization and will continue to be so. He has been a major contributor to structuring the company’s technical leadership.”

“He will continue to make significant contributions to the way we work, even as his focus will be on the AMPT side of the business.”

Fallows added: “Green will focus on the non-F1 side of our business. He obviously still needs to grow headcount, but we are putting a lot of effort into growing this side of the business.”

“We also have links with AML [Aston Martin Lagonda], which is a very important element for us. We are exploring all opportunities to use our expertise within F1, but also within a wider group.”

Team principal Mike Krack confirmed that Green still has an important role: “The company is growing and we needed someone with a lot of technical experience to oversee the projects we want to do,” Krack said.

“It was a logical choice. From that point of view, I think we were lucky to have someone like Andrew in our organization.”

“Andrew was quite involved [in AMR23]. Andrew’s passing happened recently. We’ll see how it develops, but we felt that to expand the business into other sectors, racing or projects other than racing, we were lucky to have a person like him.”