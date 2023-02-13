On Monday evening, Aston Martin unveiled its AMR23 for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Lance Stroll and newcomer Fernando Alonso showed everyone the British firm’s single-seater which, according to the team, is more aggressive than the model seen in action last year.

The team led by Mike Krack and Dan Fallows examined the data collected in 2022, the first with the new change in regulations, to improve and revolutionize the current single-seater in some parts.

“The design team has been adamant in addressing these technical regulations without compromise. The AMR23 is a significant evolution of the car that we have refined in the second half of 2022,” says Technical Director, Fallows.

The whole team worked especially on the front and rear wings, aerodynamic appendages and sides, undercarriage, mirrors and shapes of various kinds.

To find out every single detail, we refer you to our technical analysis George Piola and Franco Nugnes, while below we can report the technical sheet published by Aston Martin.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

ASTON MARTIN AMR23 – TECHNICAL SHEET

Chassis

Carbon fiber composite monocoque with Zylon anti-intrusion side panels.

Suspensions

Aluminum uprights with carbon fiber composite wishbones, connecting rod and push rod. Torsion springs, shock absorbers and stabilizer bar mounted on the chassis.

Wheels

Front BBs: 18″ x 13.2″, Rear: 18″ x 16.9″.

Clutch

AP Racing

Tyres

Pirelli PZero

Braking system

Brembo brake calipers and own design brake by wire system with carbon fiber discs and pads.

Electronics

Single FIA ​​control unit with internal design electrical wiring.

Overall width

2000mm

Step

3600mm max

Total weight

798 kg (including pilot, excluding fuel). Weight distribution between 44.5% and 46.0%.

PU engine supplier

Mercedes HPP

Specifications

Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance. 1.6L v6 Turbo + Energy Recovery System

Transmission

Mercedes F1 8-speed, semi-automatic