Aston Martin is the single-seater of the moment: Fernando Alonso put the surprising AMR23 in front of everyone at the end of Friday’s free practice, demonstrating a potential that goes well beyond the expectation of fighting for fourth place in the Constructors’ championship.

Of course, the “verdona” will have pushed the Mercedes power unit with a rather extreme mapping, but there is no doubt that the performance of the Silverstone team’s single-seater is also corroborated by an excellent long run, a sign that there is a lot of substance behind the… shot of the Spanish sample.

Dan Fallows, technical director of the Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

We have repeated it several times: the imagination of Dan Fallows in developing interesting aerodynamic concepts and the pragmatism of Luca Furbatto, a very good technician in defining the mechanical part of a car, have led to a mix of technical solutions that are attracting the attention of all the paddock on the AMR23 regardless of the results on the track.

It should be pointed out that, unlike the previous management of Andy Green which tends to copy the best that was on the market, the Fallows-Furbatto couple carries on with their own concepts. The AMR certainly surprised at the presentation for having the side which is more hollowed out in the upper part: if that of the Ferrari SF-23 is a “fish tank”, that of the Aston Martin is a… swimming pool.

Aston Martin AMR23: here is the upper belly slide that fuels the Coanda effect Photo by: George Piola

The flow that passes over the belly descends to the bottom with such a pronounced slide that it was not seen even in the days of blower discharges, when the Coanda effect was exploited. Mercedes has also miniaturized the bellies with the W14, but the absence of a bodywork that keeps the turbulence of the front wheel away from the car body perhaps penalizes the black arrow, while the “verdona” offers us the… outer side of the belly, the result of an accurate study not only aerodynamic.

The Aston Martin, in fact, associates a conspicuous opening under the radiator vents which allows a down wash effect of the flow under the sidepods, to the upper chute because the cooling system has been well distributed and has not been concentrated only in the sides.

Aston Martin AMR 23: here is the central radiator that freed the bellies Photo by: George Piola

Furbatto is a proponent of the central radiator on the engine which has opened up to the more extreme aerodynamic configuration. The Aston Martin technical group also shows an effervescence of ideas in interpreting the rules: last year a rear wing was presented which re-proposed the classic side bulkhead that sealed the main profile, while the FIA ​​did not want the wake. And it is no coincidence that the solution has been banned for 2023.

Aston Martin AMR22: the controversial rear wing side bulkhead that was banned in 2023 Photo by: George Piola

In Bahrain we were able to observe another curiosity and it concerns once again the side bulkhead of the rear wing. This time the novelty has been introduced in the lower external part: a small flap slightly curved upwards has been mounted in the curvature of the endplate which allows you to increase the load without increasing the forward resistance too much.

In the regulation that defines workspaces with volumes, the Silverstone engineers found a way to add a small aerodynamic element where it hadn’t yet been seen.