Aston Martin awaits the arrival of the revised and aerodynamically corrected car, but not only to relaunch the chances of a team that, since adopting the green colors, has disappointed expectations.

Even on a circuit with very different characteristics from those of Bahrain, the AMR22 showed serious difficulties, leaving Lance Stroll in 14th place after the two free practice sessions on Friday and Nico Hulkenberg in 16th place: in Jeddah the “greenbacks” have shown the same gaps seen above.

Aston Martin AMR22: here is the lighter wing compared to the one with more incidence Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the Silverstone team brought a front wing with flaps designed to reduce drag and favor high top speeds: in particular, the adjustable flap has been significantly reduced in its surface. Now it has a boomerang shape accentuated in the central part, because towards the ends the incidence tends to literally zero.

Read also:

Obviously the rear wing has also been revised with a much more spoon-shaped main profile which reduces the resistance towards the side bulkheads and also from the Halo the fins that had been seen in the debut race have been removed.