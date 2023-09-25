Fernando Alonso, when he has a competitive single-seater in his hands, has always put on a show, providing high-level performances and results throughout his career in Formula 1. When things went less well, however, the show was not lacking thanks to a series of radio teams that have gone down in history.

From “You’re geniuses, eh” to “GP2 engine”, the list has grown from year to year, up to the outburst of the weekend just ended signed in the race at the Japanese Grand Prix. “You throw me to the lions stopping that early”. Or: “You threw me to the lions by stopping so soon [per il pit stop]”.

Fernando was the first to stop in the Japanese Grand Prix, already on the 11th lap, to replace the Soft tires he had started with (well, from the starting grid). A few laps after returning to the track, while he found himself battling with several cars due to a lack of straight-line speed, the radio team arrived linked to the pit stop timing.

An annoyed message, which however at the end of the race Alonso himself tried to downplay: “Well, I wasn’t angry. I think it’s the usual speech, the classic FOM radio, completely out of context.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I don’t know exactly what other drivers say when they find themselves behind a slower car and on the straight they move away even when the DRS opens. But I prefer to be motivated to overtake them. On the track, as I said, I was slower even with the DRS open”.

“So I asked for a different strategy, we stopped and beat them. That’s the way we do it. We beat everyone on the track, even though the radio seems to be the strong point.”

“I think today we were fast, more than we thought, in terms of pace. I was behind the Ferraris, ahead of Lewis without too much pressure. And I think on lap 12 we stopped. I think it was to cover Tsunoda’s strategy, which was a bit of a surprise.”

“After that stop, obviously, the race was very long from that moment on. And maybe it was a mistake, but it’s easy to say that now. I think the final result would probably have been eighth place, exactly after the top teams So not much has changed in our race.”

“I was angry because I knew that the first stop was made too early. I wasn’t arguing. I simply knew that the stop was made too early. And it’s not a problem, because then sometimes we even took advantage of it.”

“Sometimes there are things we can learn. But, like I said, the end result probably wouldn’t have changed, so that’s OK.” concluded Alonso.