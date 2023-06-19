Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin collected yet another podium of a start to 2023 at the Canadian Grand Prix to remember. A second place, that of the Asturian, the result of an excellent race pace and a successful attack launched against the historic “enemy” Lewis Hamilton.

However, the 41-year-old from Oviedo’s race was not as easy as the final result might suggest. After the halfway point of the race, the Aston Martin Racing pit wall asked Fernando via radio message to do lift and coast, i.e. lift his foot off the accelerator in advance when approaching braking to save fuel.

Aston Martin was afraid of a fuel failure on the number 14 AMR23. So Fernando had to put aside the idea of ​​trying to put pressure on Max Verstappen and defend himself – in an excellent way – against the return of Lewis Hamilton.

Team principal Mike Krack explained what happened. From the wall, the engineers had seen an anomalous fuel level and that’s why Fernando was forced to use the lift and coast. But at the end of the race, once you looked inside the tank, it was clear how much petrol there was.

“We thought we had a problem with the fuel system. But we weren’t sure. So, as a precaution, we said to ourselves that the best thing was to save fuel and do lift and coast. How much did it cost us? It’s difficult to evaluate. Definitely a few tenths a lap. Probably one or two, maybe”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“At the end of the race we noticed that there was enough fuel left in the tank. We asked Fernando to do lift and coast as a precaution. But in those situations you have 2 options: either not to finish the race, or to do it with a little more fuel than expected still in the tank. We preferred to be sure of finishing the race”.

“I mean, we thought we had a fuel system problem, but it ended up not being true. We thought that because the data said we might have a problem with that system.”

In the second part of the race, with Alonso in charge, the Mercedes garage incited Lewis Hamilton to comeback, alleging some brake problems on Fernando’s Aston Martin. Krack dissolved all doubts about possible problems with the braking system, marveling at the content of the message given to the 7-times world champion.

“We didn’t have anything on the brakes. I was surprised too to hear that team radio. I think Lewis was told we had a brake problem. We looked at each other and said, ‘I think they know more about the brakes than we do. our car!’ We should talk to all the engineers at Mercedes… But no, we haven’t had any problems.”

Fernando made it known several times during the race that he intended to try to win the race by attacking Max Verstappen. The use of the lift and coast made him give up, according to Krack Fernando would have had the opportunity to increase his pace, but Verstappen probably could have done the same too.

“I don’t know how much Max was pushing, actually. I think we were closer than we have been lately. But maybe, if we had gotten closer, he would have pushed more. It’s all very hypothetical. certainty that we are not behind in the order of values ​​and performance. And this is very important for us, after the effort we made in Barcelona”.