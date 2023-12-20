By Carlo Platella

Aston Martin had an excellent start to the championship, then fell back in the hierarchy before rising again towards the end of the season. On the one hand, the competition grows progressively during the year, reacting to initial errors, while on the other, the English team encounters unexpected events during the development of the car. The attempt to correct its aerodynamic characteristics to find new performance gives rise to unexpected phenomena, not easily predictable with simulation tools.

Aston Martin thus dedicates the second part of the season to study every facet of AMR23, analyzing the flow fields and behavior as speed, height from the ground, yaw and aerodynamic configuration vary. Performance appears to be improving towards the end of the championship, thanks to the team's ability to understand the car and keep it in the optimal window of use. Below is a summary of all the updates to the AMR23 during the season.

Jeddah

The medium-low load configuration makes its debut in Saudi Arabia. The measures concern the adjustable flaps of the front wing, the DRS profile of the rear wing and the beam wing. Aston Martin will devote great attention throughout the year to try to reduce drag and improve the straight-line performance of the AMR23.

Baku

In the Azerbaijani capital Aston Martin runs with an even more flat rear wing than the one used in Jeddah. The main profile is almost entirely straight, with a significantly shallower scoop than the specification of previous races.

Monk

The Monte Carlo Grand Prix is ​​the best opportunity for Alonso to aim for pole position and victory. For the occasion, the team brings a new maximum load rear wing, which is accompanied by changes to the suspension arm fairings and the front wheel deflectors.

Barcelona

A week later, the AMR23 shows up in Spain with changes to the front end, a sign of the team's desire to correct the structure of vortices and flows that affect the rest of the car from the front. The nose and wing are new, with a different distribution of the four aileron profiles. There is also a new beam wing and improvements to the endplates of the rear wing.

Canada

The most substantial package of Aston Martin's season makes its debut in Montreal, associated by many with its subsequent decline but also the previous and subsequent updates. Like the competition, the Silverstone team develops bottoms and bellies in parallel. The inlet section of the Venturi channels changes completely, as does the distribution of distances between the flow conveyors. All of this is indicative of a different sorting between the flows diverted laterally and the more internal air flow, which is instead conveyed towards the rear diffuser. There are also small changes to the footplate along the outer edge of the bottom.

As regards the bodywork, the bellies are more flared in the lower part, facilitating the channeling of air into the gearbox area, useful for energizing the rear environment to help the work of the diffuser. In the upper part, however, the canal that runs along the sides begins its descent downwards in a more rearward position, acquiring a steeper slope. A new bonnet completes the package, with a small chimney opening under the stabilizer fin to evacuate hot air and improve cooling efficiency.

Silverstone

For the home race Aston Martin brings new adjustable flaps for the front wing to the track, in search of greater speed on one of the smoothest tracks in the World Championship. The new air intakes for cooling the rear brakes also make their debut, with an impact on aerodynamics and tire management.

Budapest

To cope with the heat and low speeds of the Hungarian track, in Budapest the AMR23 is equipped with an engine bonnet with a larger vent for hot air at the rear.

Spa

In Belgium the team's work continues to combat resistance on the straights. Baku's low-load rear wing comes equipped with a different DRS movable flap, notched along the upper edge. The beam wing is also more unloaded, switching to the single profile configuration.

Zandvoort

Upon returning from the summer break, Aston Martin brings to the track a new floor, already updated in the previous race at Spa. The changes extend from the flow conveyors of the Venturi channels to the diffuser, but are not easily noticeable from the outside.

Monza

For the Italian race comes a further optimization of the low-load appearance, with a new mobile flap for the rear wing.

Asian double

In Singapore the AMR23 races with new rear wheel deflectors, which interact with the aerodynamics of the diffuser. In Suzuka, however, an important update to the cooling ducts of the front brakes makes its debut, which is relevant both in terms of aerodynamics and tire temperature management.

Austin

Texas's is the last big package of the season. The bottom is completely new, in particular along the external edge where there is a rise similar to that seen on the Riali cars. The section helps pull flows out of the Venturi channel laterally, generating local load while helping to seal the bottom from external turbulence. A little further on, the fairing of the anti-intrusion cone to protect the passenger compartment takes on more squared contours. We also note a new diffuser and changes to the bodywork complementary to those of the bottom.

The new fund is subject to numerous experiments, with comparative tests between the two cars and tests in which elements of the old and new specifications are mixed together. According to the team, the innovations serve to collect useful data for the 2024 car. For this reason the updates are not used for more than two races, avoiding carrying out excessive experiments in a phase of the championship in which Aston Martin is in full battle for fourth place in the World Championship.

Season finale

In Las Vegas the AMR23 races with new adjustable flaps for the front wing. The bonnet, on the other hand, is as compact as possible, closing the cooling chimney under the stabilizing fin, taking advantage of the low temperatures of the Nevada night. The championship ends in Abu Dhabi, an event that allows us to test modifications to the beam wing and rear wing useful for the 2024 project.