During the first part of the championship, Aston Martin caused surprises, both for the excellent form shown in the opening races of the season, thanks to which they managed to conquer a total of six podiums, both for the recent drop in form and the ‘has seen slip to the role of fifth force.

In fact, at the beginning of the world championship, on several occasions the Silverstone team had managed to establish itself as the reference team behind Red Bull, putting itself behind more renowned rivals such as Ferrari and Mercedes, who were grappling with problems relating to their projects. With no less than six trophies brought home in the first eight rounds of the world championship, the enthusiasm was palpable, with the never hidden dream of aiming for victory in some appointments particularly favorable to the characteristics of the AMR23, including Monaco.

However, from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, Aston Martin saw a rather significant decline in performance, initially attributed to a wrong set-up set up before the weekend. With the sole exception of their exploit in Canada, the British team has since slipped back into the chasing group, while McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari have made consistent progress.

In the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso finished in fifth place, while Lance Stroll finished in ninth position. Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Speaking on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix, which ended with a fifth and a ninth place that restored a pinch of morale, Mike Krack had explained that, analyzing all the data accumulated in recent weeks, the team had come to the conclusion that the drop in performance was due to an incorrect combination between the updates and the trim configurations adopted. Modifications that contributed to losing those balancing qualities which, at the beginning of the championship, had allowed the AMR23 to do well on various types of circuit, while other single-seaters were much more dependent on the characteristics of the track.

Although there were already some rather obvious signs, the confirmation came above all in Hungary, one of the appointments on which Aston Martin had bet heavily to redeem itself and return to the podium, as Ferrari had also done. On the contrary, the hoped-for results did not arrive in Budapest and this triggered an alarm bell within the walls of the team.

To try to solve these problems, the British team has been working on some corrections for a few weeks now which should make their debut after the summer break, as Krack himself explained: “We are very confident. It took a couple of weeks to identify the problems and confirm them. If you go to one Grand Prix, you have problems, if you go to another, they are [problemi] a little different, and then you don’t know it. So, you always have to wait a bit to take a direction. But we are quite confident that the innovations we will bring to the next races will help us improve”.

Comparison of pre- and post-Canada Aston Martin configurations Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

However, some interesting aspects have already been noticed in Belgium. As confirmed by the riders, the team made some changes in terms of set-up, but an interesting work could also be appreciated in the upper area of ​​the floor. Taking a step back, a large package of updates had been introduced in Canada, with which the lower belly area under the radiator vents had also been modified, more excavated than the previous specification. Novelties that extended along the entire side, creating a sort of channel that had changed the way in which the air flow reached the rear area of ​​the single-seater.

“When you take parts to the track, it’s about understanding what they actually do on the track with respect to development tools, wind tunnel and CFD. Even the characteristics of some circuits favor certain aspects. We obviously did a big package of updates to the car in Montreal and it has proven to be reasonably strong [a Montreal], obviously battling as the second fastest team. But the characteristics of that track are a bit unique compared to others we’ve been to recently. So, figuring out what the machine did and what we want to do in the future is always part of the job,” explained Tom McCullough.

Observing the AMR23 at Spa, starting on Friday it was possible to notice how the team came up with a solution in the lower part of the side that differs from the package introduced in Canada, instead taking up the solution that was seen in the first part of the season. It was originally fitted to both cars, but Lance Stroll’s crash during Saturday morning’s Sprint Shootout changed plans.

Comparison of Aston Martin configurations at Spa: after the accident on Saturday morning, Stroll is back on the specification introduced at Spa Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Due to the lack of spare parts, the team refitted the Montreal specification on the Canadian’s car, which is allowed by the regulations on weekends with the sprint race, while Alonso’s car retained the unit fitted at the beginning of the weekend .

For the second half of the season, already starting from Zandvoort, some innovations are planned which should go to cure what hasn’t worked in recent weeks, giving new life to the British team, especially in view of the Singapore Grand Prix, an event where Aston believes to be able to fight for a good result.

“The developments that come in the second half of the season are already addressing some of the areas where of course you try to address the areas where you are not so strong and I think from Zandvoort onwards we will have continued development as we have done throughout We still have a good budget to continue developing the car and that’s our plan for the second half of the season,” added McCullough.