A secret visit, but which came to light because someone interested leaked the information to some English media. Adrian Newey went to Aston Martin to gauge the value of the team’s new home in Silverstone. For a couple of hours the employees had been asked to leave the departments precisely to avoid there being a leak of information for what had been baptized as a private visit to be kept in silence.

And so, while there were those who were claiming that the “Genius” had already signed a contract with Ferrari, here’s some news that changes the cards on the table, giving credence to the Motorsport.com preview released in March according to which Lawrence Stroll, owner of the Aston Martin team, had made a generous offer to convince Adrian: one hundred million dollars for a four-year agreement.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The performance of the “green” this year is decidedly lower than the potential of the brand, but what intrigues Newey is the potential of Aston Martin projected for 2026 when the new agile single-seaters will have to make their debut in the Circus which will have nothing to do with current ground effect machines.

Lawrence Stroll, precisely in anticipation of the change in the rules, is putting together a truly enviable package that could be attractive for Adrian: in the new headquarters the new wind tunnel which is nearing completion and the very modern simulator are being set up, but the assets important concerns two fundamental partners: Honda as the exclusive supplier of the power unit and Aramco, now sponsor and minority shareholder of the team, which is developing e-fuel, i.e. the fuel without fossil components that will drive the internal combustion engines from 2026.

The Arab state company is the one that has invested the most in synthetic petrol research and could contribute substantially to making the Honda PU very competitive, in a panorama where many manufacturers fear new engines (we are talking about Renault, Audi and Red Bull Powertrains).

Ferrari does not need to show Newey its potential to convince him, the doubts concern his unwillingness to move to Maranello for a full-time job, while the role of super-consultant would certainly be more congenial to him, also because he would be willing to offer limited availability.

The idea of ​​being able to continue to gravitate towards a British environment does not extinguish the rumors of other teams potentially interested in Adrian: there hasn’t been much talk about it in the media, but McLaren and Mercedes also have open contacts with the English engineer, while for the more modest Williams the team principal, James Vowles, had come out into the open.

Aston Martin certainly has all the economic and technical potential to satisfy Newey’s requests, given that the work done so far by Dan Fallows, his protégé for years at Red Bull, has not met the performance expectations of the English brand.

One of the obstacles to the operation is certainly that at the head of Aston Martin there is a “father-master” like Lawrence Stroll: Newey loves maximum autonomy and such strong figures worry him a little, but it would just be a question of clear agreements and long friendship.

Enrico Cardile, Head of Chassis, Ferrari, at the team principals’ press conference Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

With the surprise visit, the prices of Enrico Cardile, current technical director of the Ferrari chassis, dropped a bit, as he apparently received an offer to join the Silverstone team. The Tuscan engineer, who grew up in Maranello, may have used the opportunity to ask for an economic adjustment from the Scuderia by virtue of the increased market value, but it is very likely that he will remain in command of the Racing Department, fully aware of possibly collaborating with a consultant like Adrian Newey.

The summer is becoming particularly hot not only in terms of weather, given that the technician market is open more than ever…