Aston Martin has scheduled aerodynamic tests in free practice for the Spanish GP. The Barcelona track, after all, after less significant tracks such as Monte Carlo and Montreal, is the one that is considered the reference facility for understanding whether the development carried out is right or not. It is no coincidence that many professionals consider the Catalan structure a true outdoor wind tunnel.

The technical staff directed by Dan Fallows instrumented an AMR24 in the rear axle, mounting a conspicuous rake just in front of the main profile of the rear wing and just above the beam wing to check the efficiency of the “verdona”.

In the Silverstone team they are sure that they have a car that, at least on paper, should compete more consistently with the cars in the leading group, while too often the performances that emerge from the AMR24 are decidedly lower than the team’s ambitions.

Aston Martin AMR24 Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The small Pitot tubes were mounted on two rakes precisely to investigate the flow pattern that hits the rear wing from the bazooka. Aston Martin is carrying out a constant and continuous evolution of a single-seater which at the beginning of the championship lacked balance, so it was capable of extracting good performance in the flying lap and then went into crisis during the race stints due to anomalous consumption of the tires, afflicted by a tendency to overheat.

Aston Martin AMR24 Picture of: Giorgio Piola

In Canada the AMR24s scored points again with the two drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, giving the feeling that the right path in development had been taken. Confirmation is expected in Spain where the Silverstone team will bring further innovations in the hope of getting back on top, even if the distance from Mercedes, fourth in the Constructors’ world championship, is 56 points and the hope of a reunion with the black-silver arrows seems remote.