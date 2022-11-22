The 2022 Constructors’ classification was defined at the last race of the season held in Abu Dhabi. Alfa Romeo Sauber and Aston Martin were fighting for sixth place in the championship which is worth around 10-12 million dollars. extra jackpot.

After struggling in qualifying the Swiss outfit adopted a strategy of interfering with the cars of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in a bid to reduce their chances of scoring enough points to secure position.

Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas held off the Astons at one point in the race and eventually Stroll and Vettel finished eighth and tenth shared by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

The two teams thus ended the season tied with 55 points, but Alfa Romeo was credited with sixth place thanks to the tally of the best results in the race.

Asked if there was any frustration at coming so close and being overtaken by the Alfa, Mike Krack denied that was the case.

“I think we shouldn’t be frustrated today,” he said. “I think it was a great season finale, but it could have gone the other way as well. So I think frustration is not an appropriate feeling.”

“For me they focused completely on us. Some maneuvers were a bit borderline I think, but we anticipated this could happen. So when we passed them we knew we had to be careful. And I think both drivers they handled the situation well.”

Vettel adopted a one-stop strategy, finishing the race in tenth position, one step down from the starting square and during the race he made it clear that he was not satisfied with how things went.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Krack denied the choice of just one stop was influenced by concerns about what Alfa Romeo might have done.

“No, we didn’t want to look at Alfa in this case,” he said. “The choice between one and two stops was discussed a lot before the race and it was seen after the end: some stopped, others two, but we didn’t set the strategy on the Alfa Romeo. I understand that Sebastian was a bit frustrated as he finished behind his teammate who had a different strategy.”

Krack then explained how the excellent job done by Vettel in safeguarding his tires in the opening stint encouraged the team to opt for a single stop.

“Probably that’s one of the reasons, because if it had been a little harder, we probably would have stopped three or four laps earlier,” he said. “And this too has been an ongoing discussion: you have an optimal stop lap, which you define beforehand, to make the race as fast as possible”.

“However, it was difficult to do anything other than whoever was ahead of us, so we tried to do our race. These are decisions that have to be made in very short moments. And I think, looking back, it probably would have been better to stop earlier and make two stops”.

However, the team hoped that Vettel could pass Ricciardo and gain the crucial point in the closing stages.

“This is also one of the reasons why you want to stay out a little longer in the early stages, because then you have a bigger tire delta towards the end of the race to make the overtakings that are necessary if you race with a strategy different from that of the others,” he added.

“I think it wasn’t too far from Lance in the end, but probably the two stops would have been the best strategy for us.”