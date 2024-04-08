Both Fernando Alonso and Mike Krack, Team Principal of Aston Martin, agree that in Japan the British team managed to achieve something more than what is generally the value of the AMR24. The new single-seater, in fact, is certainly not the one that impressed everyone in 2023 with its performance and consistency, so even for Aston Martin itself it's a matter of exploiting every opportunity the track offers.

Curiously, moreover, twelve months later the trend was reversed and the AMR24 proved to be more effective on the flying lap than on the long distance, so much so that even Fernando Alonso underlined how the team must start working concretely to improve the race pace.

Aston Martin showed up at Suzuka with a package that, according to the drivers, actually gave something more and seems to work as hoped. The conditional, clearly, is a must in this case, partly because, as underlined by the Team Principal himself, it is only a race, a reference too small to draw definitive conclusions, partly because the fluctuating trend of 2023 demonstrates how it is necessary to proceed with caution when evaluating new developments.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, it is not always easy to be able to make a difference just in terms of pure pace, especially against cars that are on paper faster, which is why sometimes it is essential to play with strategy. Precisely on this aspect, Aston Martin played imaginatively in Japan, making the right choices and making the most of the opportunities that were created.

As anticipated before the race, Aston Martin was among those teams that had made a different choice in terms of sets to leave for the weekend, keeping a new soft set aside. Even if it did not guarantee good long-distance performance, the choice of the soft compound could prove particularly interesting in the very first part of the race, given the large performance gap in terms of grip between the soft and medium.

In general, although the degradation of the soft tire was very marked, according to the Pirelli engineers the difference in favor of the soft compound in the first 5 laps of the race would potentially have compensated for the time lost due to wear up to the tenth lap, indicated as the moment ideal for the first pit stop. However, the additional grip guaranteed in the first 5 laps would have allowed us to be more aggressive at the start or in the first stint.

For Aston Martin, which this year has shown a tendency to perform well in qualifying, also thanks to a more efficient DRS than in the past, the choice of soft would have allowed it to defend the position gained on Saturday, keeping potentially faster cars behind it . This was the case in the two starts and, right from the start, Alonso was able to maintain an excellent fifth place on which to continue building his race. Indeed, the red flag paradoxically almost represented an advantage, because it allowed the race to be shortened by a couple of laps, thus reducing the stress of thinking about how to manage the other two stints.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Obviously even when starting on the soft tyres, if there is an interruption or a Safety Car, this always helps to make the tire introduction phase slower. On the other hand, as is known, statistically we had a lot of Safety Cars at the start of the race. It was therefore a matter of strategic choices,” Krack said at the end of the race.

In reality, during the red flag phase, Aston also thought of something different in terms of strategy, not even excluding the single stop, but in the end it was decided to confirm the original tactic, restarting on the soft: “The possibility of Changing strategy during the red flag is something we've discussed at length. But then we decided not to change anything. And I think that in the end, especially if you look at what Mercedes did, which tried to get to the end with two hards, ours was the right choice.”

Taking advantage of that additional grip, Alonso was able to manage the first stint well, up until the pit stop. Aston hit the ideal window, but in reality all this came from McLaren, who kicked off the pit stop waltz with a cascade effect. The Woking team was the first to stop with Norris, while on the following lap Oscar Piastri also pitted, who was right behind Alonso.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The problem is that the Australian returned to traffic, effectively averting a possible undercut attempt. In this case, the idea of ​​the English team was to try to overtake Alonso thinking of having a more convincing pace, exploit the fact of having two hards to lengthen the stints and put the more direct opponents in check, but the strategy did not work out. has proven to be very effective. The traffic gave Alonso the opportunity to reposition himself in front again at the moment of his pit stop, and then tackle the rest of the race in two stints with different compounds: medium and hard.

However, it is interesting to underline how in the second stint, Alonso was actually able to maintain a good pace against Piastri, to the point of extending his lead to around four seconds. It is precisely at this moment that McLaren tried, once again, to play another card, as in the case of Norris, perhaps more in a sort of forced choice to try everything rather than to better optimize the strategy. Piastri returned to the pits at the end of the thirty-second lap, when there were still over twenty passes to the checkered flag.

The hope was that, on a different compound such as the hard, Alonso would not have the same pace as previously with the medium, thus bringing the performance of the two cars closer. For this reason, McLaren once again chose to force the stop early, taking advantage of the additional grip offered by the new tire to try to get closer. In fact, in the first laps of the stint Piastri managed to close a good part of the gap he had previously suffered, closing in on the Spaniard until he reached the DRS zone.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At that point, all the experience and talent of the two-time world champion came out, and he was able to manage the Australian until the checkered flag. The Mercedes management tactic was also fundamental, making a comeback after having made a mistake in the strategy in the first part of the race: Alonso constantly tried to give Piastri the DRS, thus putting the McLaren driver in a position to try to defend himself as much as possible. as long as possible, like a sort of shield. The overtaking came only in the last lap of the race, effectively depriving George Russell of the possibility of attacking Fernando Alonso as well.

“If we look at the past and at this start of the season, we have been, on average, the fifth fastest team. Maybe sometimes fourth, which means you're usually fighting for positions seven to ten. But to get the position on the track you have to qualify well. So, from this point of view, I think I agree with Fernando, we conquered more than expected,” added Krack, commenting on the Spaniard's performance, which included the weekend among the best of his career.