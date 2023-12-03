Trying your luck at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is something that many of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history have in mind, and one of them is Max Verstappen. Although the Dutchman is still focused on breaking all kinds of records in the Circus, he has never hidden his desire to conquer the throne on the La Sarthe circuit.

Asked again on the occasion of Honda’s Thanks Day to thank the fans for their support, the three-time world champion revealed that he had spoken with Fernando Alonso about the possibility of forming a dream team in the future: “I spoke about it with Fernando and he told me said he’d like to do it with me one more time.”

“It would be really nice, and in Le Mans there is no minimum weight for the drivers: I’m heavy, so I should look for lighter teammates, but Fernando is, so it could be nice,” explained the Red Bull driver , who also said he needs to find someone else to form the “dream team.” “We just have to find another one, I have to do some research,” he said, smiling.

And listening to these words, another world champion wanted to joke about the issue and proposed himself as a candidate to be third in line with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. This is Marc Marquez, who greeted Honda on this special day and laughingly commented that he weighs less than the Spaniard: “I’m lighter than Fernando. I’m just joking, I’m not ready to do it.”

We may have to wait many years to see the Dutchman in the legendary French endurance race, although it is certain that during his career he will want to be on the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Who knows if he will have the Spanish legend at his side or if he will look for an interesting project with someone else.