Incredible paw by the Mexican who snatches the start at the post from the reds. Verstappen 4th. Great apprehension over the accident of the German from Haas, who was taken to hospital for examination. Mercedes disaster with Hamilton eliminated in Q1 while Russell managed to finish sixth

Another Ferrari evening seemed ready and instead in Arabia Sergio Perez disguised himself as a spoilsport. Incredible the paw of the Mexican who for 25 thousandths gave Jeddah the first pole of his career, saving the honor of Red Bull which today saw the world champion Max Verstappen only fourth. Ferrari, however, did well, placing Charles Leclerc in the front row and Carlos Sainz in second, confirming that the F1-75 is a great car, which reacts well to the adjustments and commands of its drivers, which as soon as it picks up the pace makes the performance. Tomorrow the Cavallino has every chance to fight for the victory, in a race that promises to be difficult and treacherous, between treacherous walls that do not forgive any errors and that force the race direction to always keep the Safety Car on alert: it will be a Sunday in to try to be perfect in all situations. Third row for Ocon and Russell, fourth for Alonso and Bottas, fifth for Gasly and Magnussen.

scary mick bang – And that this track is treacherous was also demonstrated by the great fear 5 minutes from the end of Q2, when Mick Schumacher lost control of his Haas by climbing on a curb between 9 and 10: the car crossed and ended. violently slamming on the wall, hitting on the side and being almost completely destroyed. Moments of apprehension waiting for the good news that Haas communicated after a few minutes: “Mick is conscious, talks to the doctors and will be taken to the medical center.” Mick spoke on the phone with his mother Corinna and was then taken to hospital for investigations, more to exclude damage related to the very strong deceleration suffered. Team principal Guenther Steiner clarified that “Mick didn’t speak to us right away because the radio was damaged by the impact, we were lucky.”

surprise hamilton – Q1 was instead interrupted after a few minutes due to an accident by Nicholas Latifi in turn 13: the Canadian lost his Williams under braking and ended up hitting the barriers with his right side. At the resumption immediately Ferrari unleashed with Carlos Sainz under 1'29 "in 1'28" 855 in front of Leclerc in 1'29 "039. Then Verstappen in 1'29" 330 and Russell in 1'29 "680. the real surprise came in the final session, with the sensational elimination of Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion finished in 16th place and was the first of the excluded, while Russell qualified with the fourth time. A sensational flop for Lewis, eliminated with Albon, Hulkenberg, Latifi and Tsunoda.

russell on the wire – In Q2 bright red with Leclerc fast on the first shot. After the interruption due to Schumacher’s accident, the session resumed and ended with Sainz’s best time ahead of Leclerc, Perez and Verstappen. Also in this fraction excellent eliminations, in this case the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Zhou also out with Alfa Romeo, the crashed Mick Schumacher and Lance Stroll. A disaster for Mercedes, which managed to place only the engine of Russell’s car in Q3, tenth. Truly incredible, they have so much to do in Stuttgart.

so at the start of the GP – So at the start of the Arabian GP, ​​the second round of the 2022 World Cup:

1. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 1’28 “200

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1: 28.225

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1: 28.402

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1: 28.461

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1: 29.104

7. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1: 29.147

8. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1: 29.183

9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1: 29.254

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1: 29.588

11. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1: 29.651

12. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1: 29.773

13. Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1: 29.819

14. Mick Schumacher, Haas, 1: 29.920

15. Lance Stroll, A. Martin, 1: 31.009

16. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1: 30.343

17. Alexander Albon, Williams, 1: 30.492

18. Nico Hulkenberg, A. Matrin, 1: 30.543

19. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 1: 31.817

20. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, st