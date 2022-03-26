In the third free practice in Jeddah the Monegasque snatches Verstappen the best time on the checkered flag. Then there is Perez in front of the second red. World champions brands and McLarens are in trouble

Charles Leclerc on the checkered flag! The Monegasque of Ferrari strongly wanted the best time even in the free thirds of the Arabian GP and snatched it from Max Verstappen by just 33 thousandths in his last attempt, placing his 1’29 “735 at the end. he was in 1’29 “768 the first to break down the barrier of 1’30” this weekend, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, trailing by 65 thousandths. Fourth time for Carlos Sainz’s second red. And therefore Red Bull-Ferrari will be the challenge for pole which will begin at 6pm Italian time.

challenge to two for the pole – It’s hard to say who the favorite is, because Verstappen showed a well-balanced Red Bull, but Ferrari is succeeding everything. Leclerc set the best time as soon as he came out, then he left it to his rival, dedicating himself to other adjustments. Then in the final back in thrust and the best time found at the end, these are excellent signs for Ferrari, even if the fight for pole promises to be very tight. See also Champions, Civitanova disaster, overwhelmed by Gardini's Jastrzebski

mercedes trudges – The good Ferrari moment is also confirmed by the fifth time of Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo powered by the power units of Maranello. Sixth time trial for Esteban Ocon's Alpine ahead of Pierre Gasly, Magnussen, Alonso and Tsunoda. Important news not to find Mercedes engines in the top 10 of the ranking: Lewis Hamilton is 11th, George Russell 14th, also preceded by Mick Schumacher and Guanyu Zhou. McLarens are also struggling, with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in 16th and 19th place.

the times of the fp3 – These are the times of the third free practice session of the Bahrain GP:

1. Leclerc (Mon / Ferrari) 1’29 ”735

2. Verstappen (Ola / Red Bull-Honda) at 0 ”033

3. Perez (Mes / Red Bull-Honda) at 0 ”098

4. Sainz (Spa / Ferrari) at 0 ”274

5. Bottas (Fin / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) at 0 ”295

6. Ocon (Fra / Alpine-Renault) at 0 ”404

7. Gasly (Fra / AlphaTauri-Honda) at 0 "413

8. Magnussen (Dan / Haas-Ferrari) at 0 ”527

9. Alonso (Spa / Alpine-Renault) at 0 ”561

10. Tsunoda (Gia / AlphaTauri-Honda) at 0 ”680

11. Hamilton (GB / Mercedes) at 0 ”972

12. Schumacher (Ger / Haas-Ferrari) at 1 ”030

13. Zhou (Cin / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) at 1 ”211

14. Russell (GB / Mercedes) at 1 ”248

15. Stroll (Can / Aston Martin-Mercedes) at 1 ”332

16. Ricciardo (Aus / McLaren-Mercedes) at 1 ”451

17. Albon (Thai / Williams-Mercedes) at 1 ”639

18. Hulkenberg (Ger / A.Martin-Mercedes) at 1 ”689

19. Norris (GB / McLaren-Mercedes) at 1 ”794

20. Latifi (Can / Williams) at 2 ”257