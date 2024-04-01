Kimi Antonelli will make his debut on April 16th at the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater. Mercedes has planned a test program for its “junior driver” that will start at the Red Bull Ring with two days of testing at the wheel of the W12, the single-seater used in track in the 2021 season. Antonelli's season will see his commitment in the Formula 2 championship alternate with a program of test days behind the wheel of F.1 single-seaters on various European tracks.

Mercedes has never officially expressed its opinion on the future of Antonelli, who this season moved from the F.Regional championship to Formula 2, but the program which at Brackley defines as “acclimatisation” confirms the desire to prepare Kimi as much as possible in view of the debut in Formula 1. When and with whom is still top secret, but the will is clear.

Antonelli is coming off a good debut in Formula 2 masked by technical problems suffered by the Prema team, still not entirely comfortable with the new single-seater that debuted this season. The first sharp one came in Melbourne with the second time obtained in qualifying and the fourth position in the race, a position arrived after having completed some laps in the lead. The next round of the F.2 championship is scheduled for Imola, the first track of the season on which Kimi has already raced in the past.

Antonelli's Formula 1 debut will curiously arrive on the same track on which Kimi made his single-seater debut. In the 2021 season Kimi played his first race in the Italian F.4 championship right on the Red Bull Ring, making his debut a few days after turning 15, the minimum age limit to be able to be on the track.