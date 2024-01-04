Formula 1, another storm coming?

The news, spread last December by Arran Francis through his channel YouTubehas something sensational: Derek Warwickformer British racing driver and steward for the Federation since 2010, has more than thirty years of working ties with Honda.

And the information is even more shocking if you think about it Warwick was on the panel of commissioners who operated Abu Dhabi 2021in the controversial final of the championship which delivered the victory to Max Verstappen, driven by the Honda power unit.

Derek Warwick Honda on the Isle of Jersey

The story was also taken up by Business F1 Magazinea newspaper that recently raised the case relating to the alleged conflict of interest within the Wolff family.

The report explains how Derek Warwick, in the twilight years of his F1 career (he raced for Renault, Brabham and Lotus among others) decided in 1989 to start his own Honda dealership on the island of Jersey, making a nice business out of it.

Derek Warwick Honda is the only dealership of the Japanese company present in the Normandy islands of the English Channel and does a brisk business: the population is 100 thousand inhabitants and there are 130 thousand registered cars. An average of over ten thousand cars are purchased every year on this wealthy island, known for being the City of London tax haven.

The Warwick dealership is in the top 10 Honda dealerships in the UK and probably among the richest in the nation.

Warwick is an FIA steward

The conflict of interest seems to be evident. Warwick has held the role of steward at the Formula 1 grand prix since 2010 and also played a role in probably the most controversial race in the history of the category, Abu Dhabi 2021.

On that occasion, the decisions of Race Director Michael Masi were widely contested and handed the world championship to Max Verstappen of the Honda-powered Red Bull.

In recent years Warwick sold the other dealerships in the United Kingdom, while maintaining the Jersey franchise. In the paddock it was common opinion that the former British driver had given up all his businessbut that doesn't seem to have happened.

Certainly the link between Warwick and Honda may give rise to suspicions about his impartiality and the FIA ​​- although no team principal has complained – will express an opinion on the matter shortly after.

The 70-year-old former English driver is among the stewards most used by the FIA ​​and in 2023 he was employed in Bahrain, Belgium, Great Britain, Holland, Las Vegas, Spain and the United States.