The Formula 1 boom came not only thanks to Drive to Survive but also for Liberty Media’s business and to those teams that were there in more difficult times. This also explains the ostracism of the teams towards the entry into F1 of an 11th team from outside, such as Andretti, who in the vision of the team principals would like to exploit a car that now works thanks also to their work. At least, the teams would not like the hypothetical 11th team to dilute the collective prizes, which are currently divided by ten.

The teams naturally have the backing of Liberty Media, but would appreciate an act of gratitude from the FIA, as suggested by Toto Wolff: “I think you have to evaluate every potential team in Formula 1, whether it’s an 11th entry, or the current teams. I think it must be recognized that the ten teams have been part of a sport that it has sometimes been difficult to finance and has been less popular. Now we are in a positive moment and we are starting to really grow, all together, from an economic point of view and also in terms of awareness of this sport“, the Mercedes team principal told the British of Sky Sports UK. “This aspect must be taken into consideration. But we don’t decide whether to add another team, this is a task for the FIA ​​and Formula 1“.

The Austrian commented on another issue that has placed the Federation at the center of the controversy, namely that of gag to riders during race weekends on personal, political and religious opinions. Having Lewis Hamilton in the team, Wolff can only defend the Briton, who has already announced a battle against the modification of the sporting code: “I think we live in a transparent world. You can’t stop anyone from having their say opinion. I think we are on a global sports platform. The drivers are iconic international sportsmen, we have to accept that and get them to have their say. I think we need to make this happen in a respectful way. This is our common goal“.