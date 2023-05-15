F1, Andretti does not give up

Mario Andretti does not abandon his dream. Big Foot and his son Michael want their own Formula 1 team but the Circus has always responded with ostracism to the Italian-American candidacy. It’s not about something personal, but more venally about money: the teams don’t want Formula 1 to expand – for Andretti or others – in order to save their slice of the revenue pie.

Andretti’s words

The American has gone on to attack a Circus that seems to be making melina: “The application is in progress. If we get to Formula 1? Will be better. Let’s face it, as international as Formula 1 is, having a really strong US team and constructor must be good for them. I know that Gene Haas has a team and never thought about having an American driver. Michael pledged to always have at least one US driver.

Commitment to minor formulas

“Also, there is no factory team fielding Formula 3 or Formula 2 e Michael pledged to have them, to give some American driver the opportunity to go to Europe and chase Formula 1. So, there are many things at stake. It’s a huge long-term commitmentAndretti added. “And then Formula 1 is adding more and more races to its calendar, crossing continents: this places a great burden on all the teams. Having 22 or 24 cars instead of 20 is almost insurance“.

The F1 doesn’t pull the string

In short, the 1978 world champion is getting impatient. And she has his reasons. First of all, on a practical level, the more days go by and the later it gets to get to 2026 with an operational team. Furthermore, more and more teams want to enter Formula 1, as has been learned in recent weeks. Finally, Andretti is the only one to have such an important history and name in motoring, nevertheless he had to ally himself with General Motors to corner Liberty Media and be heard by those who seem to speak only the language of money.