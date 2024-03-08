Andretti repelled with losses, Andretti left on the sidelines and hindered. Yet all this seems to do nothing but encourage her to push even harder to show everyone that she is suitable for entering Formula 1 as soon as possible.

Andretti Global has sent an important signal to Formula 1 by unveiling the first renderings of the new US headquarters that will host the Andretti Cadillac team.

The site chosen for the headquarters, a 90-acre plot of land, will host the headquarters starting from 2025, the year in which the works are expected to be completed. The renderings released today, however, are nothing more than a clear signal of the seriousness of the project despite the fact that Formula 1 rejected the stars and stripes team on January 31st.

The team's new headquarters will be built in collaboration with Ridge, a British company already known in Formula 1 having contributed to the construction of several world championship Circus facilities in the United Kingdom, among which the new headquarters of Aston Martin Racing in Silverstone stands out.

The Andretti headquarters project Photo by: Andretti

Andretti's massive facility northeast of Indianapolis, Indiana, will house the team's IndyCar, Indy NXT and IMSA operations. But 50% of the headquarters will be dedicated to the design and production of the Formula 1 project.

Andretti also recently took over its new European base which, like Aston Martin, takes place at Silverstone. The aerodynamic department works there, which until a few weeks ago was forced to carry out its task in a temporary office.

The first part of the new project in Indiana involves the construction of the main building, 400,000 square meters in size. Subsequently, the building called Andretti Experience will be built, open to the public and equipped with a museum and a restaurant. In the purchased site there will also be space for further expansions related to infrastructure.

In addition to the central structure and the one designed for enthusiasts, Andretti wanted to work to find various benefits for its staff. Not only on an environmental level, but also on offers outside of work such as gyms, amphitheaters and a nature reserve.

The Andretti headquarters project Photo by: Andretti

“Since breaking ground, we have taken time to evaluate and investigate every aspect of the project,” said President and CEO Michael Andretti.

“Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on improving performance and competition capabilities for our race teams “.

“The updated plans and direction accomplish all of these goals and I am very proud of what we are building. Indiana has been the home of the Andretti organization for many years and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are excited to see the progress of our campus and we look forward to officially joining the community.”