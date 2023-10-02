The FIA ​​has officially approved the candidacy of Andretti Formula Racing to enter the Formula 1 world championship. The evaluation process, which also included other candidates, was based on sporting, technical and financial analysis, also including sustainability criteria and the positive impact on the championship. In a press release the FIA ​​made it official that “Andretti Formula Racing LLC will proceed to the next phase of the application process to enter the Formula 1 world championship, entering Phase 2”.

“Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only candidate to meet the rigorous criteria established by the FIA ​​– continues the Federation’s note – among the four teams that formally applied to access Phase 2 of the process”.

The FIA ​​has very carefully assessed the technical facilities and the ability of the candidates to raise and maintain sufficient funding to enable participation in the championship.” The FIA’s findings regarding the assessment of Andretti Formula Racing LLC will now be forwarded to Formula One Management (FOM) for commercial assessments.

“The FIA ​​was very clear in establishing rigorous criteria for entry (in Formula 1) from the beginning of the procedure – commented President Mohammed Ben Sulayem – our objective, after the application phase, was to approve only potential registrations that met the established criteria and demonstrated that they guaranteed added value to the sport”.

“The FIA ​​is obliged to approve applications that meet the requirements, and we respected this procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application will proceed to the next stage of the process. Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only application that met the selection criteria established in all material aspects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team for the thorough presentation. I also want to thank all potential teams for their interest and participation.”