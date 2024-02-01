On Wednesday, Formula 1 officially announced the decision not to give the green light to Andretti for a possible entry on the grid in the next two years, however leaving the door open for 2028, when GM should debut its Power Unit.

There is a long list of reasons behind Formula 1's decision, both on the competitive front and in terms of interest in the championship. According to the leaders of the category, in fact, the entry of the American team in the current conditions would not guarantee any concrete additional value to the series. Indeed, on the contrary, F1's opinion is that Andretti itself would benefit from a possible entry, which would thus enjoy the growing popularity of the championship, given the global platform which over the last few years has been able to attract important brands.

Beyond this discussion, however, there is also the issue of competitiveness. According to Formula 1, Andretti would not be in a position to put a competitive team on the table for the debut in 2025 or 2026, also due to the fact that it only has a supply agreement for a customer engine from Renault. Although the American team can already count on a group of 120 people in the two locations, one in the United States and one in the United Kingdom near Silverstone, an expansion program was planned which would be completed as soon as it received the green light free from Formula 1, thus being able to recruit technicians and engineers from the other teams present on the grid.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Michael Andretti

A refusal which, however, leaves the door open to 2028, with a possible direct involvement of GM, which has already officially communicated its intention to develop an autonomous Power Unit by that date, in order to be one of the supporting pillars of the Andretti project all in American sauce.

Andretti's confidence was also given by the fact that it had passed the first approval phase last October, the FIA ​​one, after receiving the green light at the end of an evaluation process on sporting, technical, financial and environmental sustainability criteria. It is no secret that the Federation has always been open to welcoming new teams, but on the other hand there must clearly always be an agreement with whoever holds the commercial rights of the championship, namely Liberty Media, increasingly lukewarm on the possibility of adding a other team.

After Formula 1's decision, the FIA ​​also released a short statement in which it noted that it had taken note of the choices of the top management of the series, but also that it was ready for dialogue and to evaluate the next steps: “The FIA ​​takes note of the announcement from Formula One Management in relation to the expression of interest process of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship teams. We are initiating a dialogue to determine the next steps.”

It is clear that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 are in two very different positions and, with Andretti's intention to continue with their programme, it is clear that the story will not end any time soon.