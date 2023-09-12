After confirmation of the “cost cap” checks relating to the 2022 season, the FIA ​​will communicate the outcome of another investigation within three weeks, the results of which are the subject of great interest. This is the evaluation process of the four teams that have forwarded to the International Federation the request for registration in the Formula 1 World Championship starting from the 2025 season.

Before the summer break, the rumors that emerged in the paddock had skimmed the candidacies of two teams, Andretti and HiTech, while in the last few days the indications are all in the direction of the US team.

The investigations carried out by the FIA ​​started after the deadline for submitting applications (end of February) with inspectors from the International Federation who verified the technical potential of the candidates by visiting the premises and analyzing the structures. Subsequently, the financial situation was analysed, another ‘hot’ point of the evaluation process.

Michael Andretti on the starting grid of an F1 GP Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

One of the most delicate aspects was the confirmation of the teams’ commitment in the long term, given that with the current valuation of the teams (even the smallest teams today exceed a billion dollars in value) there is the risk of a speculative operation, i.e. a sale of the structure and the related ‘entry’ shortly after entry.

According to information that has emerged in recent days, the Andretti team can count on an already operational headquarters in Banbury (where more than one hundred employees work) and above all on a multi-year partnership with Renault/Alpine, which would guarantee the US team a complete rear axle and also many other components of the single-seater.

In 2025 the power unit would obviously be Alpine, then the ball should pass to General Motors, called to design and build a new engine based on the specifications of the new generation which will debut in 2026.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, will have to evaluate the Andretti team’s entry into the Circus from 2025 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Now the ball passes to Liberty

While waiting for the feedback that will officially arrive from the FIA ​​(no comments or information have been released at the moment), the experts are already talking about the next step, i.e. the negotiation that Andretti will have to face once he has obtained the okay from the International Federation.

In many respects it is indicated as the most difficult obstacle to overcome, i.e. the agreement with the holder of the commercial rights, an indispensable step to be able to be at the start of the world championship, as foreseen in the 2021 Concorde Agreement.

In recent months, the teams currently present in the championship, and Stefano Domenicali himself, have not launched any major messages of openness towards new teams intending to enter Formula 1.

The issue is delicate because it involves dividing the income (coming from agreements with circuit promoters, from the sale of television rights and other items such as championship and paddock club sponsorships) with one more team than the current ten. The new teams are asked (as foreseen by the Concorde Agreement) to compensate with an entry fee of 200 million dollars, a figure that the teams currently present in Formula 1 would like to raise based on the increase in team valuations.

The FIA ​​would have promoted the Andretti team after vetting four teams that applied to enter F1 Photo by: Erik Junius

The impression is that Liberty does not want to risk raising a fuss with rigid positions that could create conditions for legal action. If Andretti respects the very clear requirements imposed by the regulations in force he will have an excellent chance of being able to access the 2025 Formula 1 world championship, and both the holder of the commercial rights and the teams currently present in the world championship will have to accept some compromises. In the long term the topic relating to the entry of new teams will be a hot point of the new Concorde Agreement, and in this context it is very likely that the ten (or eleven) teams present in Formula 1 will do everything possible to protect their position .