F1 and watches

The Swiss luxury watch brand Rolex has been present in Formula 1 since 1968when he had as his ambassador Jackie Stewart. And the three-time Scottish world champion was among the architects – together with the ever-present Bernie Ecclestone – of theagreement of 2012, when Rolex became the global partner and official watch of F1.

Second ForbesRolex pays a fee equal to $50 million per year to intertwine its brand with that of the premier motorsport category, with which it undoubtedly shares values ​​such as luxury and maximum performance.

Something could change

As is well known, the recent expansion in terms of audience and markets has transformed Formula 1 into a real golden business and it is not surprising that even among sponsors there is a ruthless war to have the best possible visibility.

In the last few days the blog specialized in Rolex, coron.et.explained that The Swiss watchmaker will no longer partner with F1 after 11 seasons.

It will be detected by Bernard Arnault’s French group LVMH (the richest man in the world), who will become an official partner of Formula 1 from January 2025.

This is an offer that cannot be refused, equal to $150 million per yeartriple the amount paid by Rolex.

Several luxury watch brands are part of LVMH, including Hublot and TAG Heuer (the latter already present with Red Bull).