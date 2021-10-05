Among the numerous innovations that will come into force starting from the next world championship in 2022, Formula 1 will introduce the use of fuel E10; the latter, which contains 10% ethanol, will be only the first step towards the continuous search for a new generation of ever more sustainable F1, which has as its main objective the achievement of power units powered by fuels 100% sustainable.

Specifically, the premier class of motorsport has in fact presented the project Net Zero Carbon, i.e. the development in the laboratory of a new gasoline which, in addition to keeping the performance and performance of the power units intact, will also be able to contain greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% compared to gasoline of fossil origin. All this thanks to the scientific creation of a fuel that aims to exploit components from a carbon capture system, from municipal waste or from non-food biomass.

Introducing the fuel of the future

♻️ 100% sustainable

🚀 Same power

🌏 And useable by vehicles across the world# F1 #Formula 1 pic.twitter.com/VQNp8ZetYH – Formula 1 (@ F1) October 5, 2021

A research that will be able to fully materialize from 2030, but which will begin to be constantly introduced from the start from 2025, the year that will mark the beginning of this new era dedicated to sustainable fuels. All in full compliance with an increasingly green philosophy devoted to protecting the environment and fighting pollution. Specifically, it is estimated that in nine years there will be 1.8 million cars in the world, and only 8% of these will be electric. Consequently, Formula 1 wants to study and introduce these solutions not only for its own class, but also and above all to provide a global contribution with regard to the public transport.