Over the past few years, Formula 1 has often changed its own scoring system. The biggest revolution took place in 2010, when the points awarded for a victory jumped from 10 to 25, at least partially aligning with what had been happening since the beginning of the 90s in the World Championship. Since then, however, there have been many attempts to correct them: some successful, others less so. There was the doubling of points in the last race of the year – experienced only in 2014 – the additional point for the fastest lap, the introduction of sprint races with a ‘bonus’ of 3-2-1 points to the first three classified. This year the regulation of the short races is still to be defined and could see an enlarged audience of drivers deserving of world championship points.

Looking at the other championships, the system most similar to Formula 1 is precisely that of MotoGP. THE MotoGP scores however they are more distributed, coming to include i first 15 classified, rather than the top-10, and recognizing a smaller gap between first and second place: five points, rather than the seven of the Circus. Trying to simulate the performance of the 2021 F1 season with the application of the scoring system in force in MotoGP, some interesting results emerge. Verstappen would be confirmed as world champion, winning the title by a margin of six and a half points over Lewis Hamilton, against the gap of seven points certified by the final classification of the championship.

Behind the two rulers of the past championship, however, there would be some changes in the ranking. The most relevant would be the one it concerns Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver, fifth at the end of his first year in Maranello, would be able to gain another position, even jumping to fourth place, ahead of Sergio Perez. On the lowest step of the world championship podium, however, Valtteri Bottas would always be stationed. The rest of the top-10 would also be unchanged, while a few more positions would move in the rear. At home Aston Martin Lance Stroll would beat Sebastian Vettel, while Antonio Giovinazzi he would have the better of both Williams drivers, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, finishing just two and a half points behind Kimi Raikkonen. Furthermore, Robert Kubica, with only two races disputed, would still bring home more points than Nikita Mazepin.

The 2021 world ranking calculated with the MotoGP points system (25-20-16-13-11 etc.):

Pos Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 416.5 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 410 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 250 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 222 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 219 6 Lando Norris McLaren 214 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 196 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 173.5 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 159 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 141.5 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 136.5 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 103 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 97.5 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 78.5 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 66 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 63.5 17 George Russell Williams 56 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 25.5 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 10 20 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 3 21 Nikita Mazepin Haas 2