Lewis Hamilton's appeal

A few minutes ago up Instagram, Lewis Hamilton shared Save The Children's appeal to help the children of Gaza, writing in his own hand: “I send my love and support to all the people in Palestine who are spending this sacred time in danger, facing loss and pain. In a month that is sacred to many in the region, we must continue to ask for a permanent ceasefire and return of hostages so that families can be together so that families can be together and free themselves from the constant threat of destruction and violence. Cease fire now“.

Who knows Lewis Hamilton and his activism on social issueswas not at all surprised by the stance of the pilot, who has repeatedly shown his depth of reasoning on issues relating to the world around us, ranging well beyond sport.

Verstappen, a different attitude

Max Verstappen instead he decided to remain more reserved, without exposing himself particularly in political and social matters. In the recent press conference in Jeddah, when asked about his attitude towards the accusations of sportwashing against Arab countries, he explained: “With sport you can achieve many things in the world. We are here to perform, we are not interested in politics. I think it's very important that sport is sport and that politics is politics. Sometimes people like to be in the middle. Personally I prefer to focus on sport, otherwise I would have become a politician. As a sport, we cannot change the world, but we try to share positive values.”

Taking political positions or positions on the world around us can be the object of exploitation and real hate attacks, as he experienced firsthand. Kelly Piquet, Verstappen's partner. In October you shared a message of solidarity with the Palestinians for the ongoing war: “The images and videos show that what is happening in Gaza is going far beyond compensation,” indicating Israel as a state”racist and colonial” and calling for the liberation of Palestine and the hostages held by Hamas.

Following her speech, Kelly Piquet was the victim of hate messages resulting in death threats, which prompted her to vent with a further post: “It is human to live in freedom and peace. It is humane to ask for a ceasefire. It is humane to demand the protection of all children. I am for peace. I am for love. I am for freedom.”