MotoGP, the misadventure of Aleix Espargarò

In the morning in Jerez de la Frontera, during the free practice session on Saturday, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) he found himself in front of him a gray cat, which was crossing the runway. The little feline braked at the last moment, probably frightened by the arrival of the motorbikes. The Spanish rider had the quick reflexes to avoid him, slightly deviating his trajectory.

Aleix Espargarò immediately realized the risk he ran, so much so that he eloquently expressed with a few hand gestures the narrow escape of the other Aprilia following him, that of Miguel Oliveira’s RNF team. Although it wasn’t a black cat – which according to bizarre popular beliefs would bring bad luck -, on the following lap Espargarò slipped into the escape route at Turn 11, without doing anything. But just over half an hour later, he secured pole position for the Sprint and the Sunday race.

F1, the cat-cut of Charles Leclerc

Starting from the pole position conquered on Saturday morning, Charles Leclerc parked his Ferrari in front of everyone on the starting grid of the Sprint of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Under the Safety Car regime for Yuki Tsunoda’s accident, the international directors released a communication via radio from the Monegasque with the pits: “There was a cut” (literally: ‘There was a cut). The transcript alarmed fans, who feared a power delivery problem with Maranello’s power unit.

At the end of the Sprint concluded in second position behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc clarified what he communicated to his engineers, explaining that he was the victim of a curious person misunderstanding. In fact, it was not a question of a ‘cut’ – a cut – but of a ‘cat’ – a cat. “There was a cat in the road at the exit of Turn 1 and the Safety Car had to stop. Maybe I was the only one who saw it“, said the Ferrari driver at the press conference. Ready for Perez’s answer: “I haven’t seen him, maybe Max could adopt him.”

Ferrari then identified the cat in question, black, which had been driving around the Baku racetrack since yesterday and took advantage of it by publishing a post on social media: “Cut or cat?”.