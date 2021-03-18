The DAZN platform featured the 2021 Formula 1 and MotoGP season. This year, Fernando Alonso’s return to the F1 circuits can be seen on DAZN F1 and on the Movistar channel+. In the presentation they were, in a virtual way, Fernando Alonso Y Joan Mir, in addition to the team of commentators and narrators who are usual in races.

Veronica Diquattro, head of DAZN in Spain, wanted to highlight the work of the platform in 2020: “The COVID-19 pandemic has put us to the test, but we have made a virtue of necessity and have managed to improve in all areas: in creativity, in content production and, of course, with the best sports broadcasts “.

Antonio Lobato, Pedro de la Rosa, Noemí de Miguel and Nira Juanco They were also present, as representatives of the channel’s F1 team: “I think it’s easy to convey emotion when something fascinates you as much as cars fascinate me.s. They are already 15 years doing Formula 1 and in some way, in this scenario (DAZN) there is a bit of the history that has been accompanying F1, with Noemí de Miguel, Nira Juanco and there is also this older manlaughs) with whom I have had such a good time in recent times, (Pedro de la Rosa). I think we have an exciting year ahead of us and this is a bit of a preview of what 2022 is going to be. The year of truth, in which everything will change and we can see interesting battles. Now, we have an exciting year ahead of us. This year is a dream, with Carlos in Ferrari and Alonso back“said Lobato.

The DAZN F1 team. From left to right, Noemí de Miguel, Pedro de la Rosa, Antonio Lobato and Nira Juanco.

DAZN



In MotoGP, the presentation featured Carlos Checa, Àlex Crivillé, Ernest Riveras and Izaskun Ruiz. “This year we will especially enjoy equality, with capital letters, taken to one more level, “Izaskun Ruiz stressed. The voice of motorcycles, Ernest Riveras, said:” They call him ‘the bald man of Formula 1’ (Lobato), and they call me ‘the one with motorcycle goggles. ‘ It is going to be a great season and we are delighted that it is coming. When the year ends, we want the bikes to finish, we want to get home. But when January comes around and we’re smelling it … This year there is the addition that Marc Márquez returns, so this is going to give him an even more tension point to a championship where we are seeing a bit of guard relief in recent years. Pedrosa, Lorenzo, Dovizioso have left, but Rossi holds up like a champion. “