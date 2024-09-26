First F1-MotoGP with Liberty Media

With the presentation of the draft of the 2025 MotoGP calendar, the first real season in which Both MotoGP and Formula 1 are simultaneously led by entertainment giant Liberty Media. Despite making some improvements, the American multinational – which also has among its assets Live Nation, the leading company in the concert organization sector all over the world – has not however overturned the calendars compared to the previous season, so much so that they will be as many as 9 out of 22 motorcycle Grand Prix to take place on the same weekend as Formula 1 Grand Prix.

F1-MotoGP calendar conflicts

As, Total conflict events drops to 40.91% of the races organized during the season. However, this is a small step forward, given that in 2024 the conflicts on the calendar between the two leading motorsport categories were 50% with 11 of the 22 total MotoGP rounds – there would have been 10 if the Kazakhstan GP had been regularly held, replaced last September 22 by the second GP in Misano – held at the same time as Formula 1.

It is very difficult to imagine calendars without conflicts.given that in recent years the two championships have expanded dramatically, reaching record numbers (already reached in 2024) of 22 GPs for motorcycles and 24 for F1. At the same time, sometimes pay-TV and similar streaming services look favorably on overlaps because they can offer their subscribers binge-watching of races in a few hours, especially when the two categories run in different time zones. At the same time, there are also situations – like the one seen last weekend between Misano and Singapore – in which there is a almost total overlapping of timetables which instead risks damaging the schedules.

What are the concurrent events between F1 and MotoGP?

That said, in 2025 the first conflict will already occur on March 16on the opening weekend of F1 in Australia (the bikes instead start on March 2nd from Thailand) with the MotoGP taking place in Argentina. A similar situation, including the very different time zones, to what will occur in the final phase of the season, with four consecutive stages of the two-wheeled calendar coinciding with Formula 1. From October 5th to November 9th 2025, the appointments in Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and Portugal will in fact coincide respectively with the F1 GPs of Singapore, the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

There are four events in which we could witness partial or total overlapswith the two categories called to compete in the same time zone (or in very similar time zones): April 13, with F1 in Bahrain and the bikes in Qatar; May 25, with Monte Carlo and Silverstone; June 29, with the conflict between the Red Bull Ring F1 stage and Assen; September 7, with the Italian GP in Monza on the same weekend as the race in Catalunya, on the Montmeló circuit. Perhaps, given the common ownership of the two circuses, it would have been legitimate to expect a few less conflicts…

