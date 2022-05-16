“Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, today in Stuttgart, talked about the company’s current and future commitment to motor sport “. These words, the classic ones of circumstance, accompanied the post on Twitter published by the president of the FIA Ben Sulayemportrayed in the headquarters of the German house together with the number one in Weissach Oliver Blume. A photo in some ways historical, which certifies more than any other official declaration Porsche’s intention to re-enter the world of motorsport in a concrete way. The first step should be endurance, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the WEC and IMSA championships in which the German brand should take part from 2023 with its brand new Hypercar.

Looking at this shot, however, it is really difficult not to think about 2026 and the landing – now also certified by Volkswagen top management – of Audi and Porsche in Formula 1. Just the Stuttgart brand had been identified by the VW group as the most “ready” of the two to try their hand at the Circus after about four decades of absence. The intention of both Porsche and Audi is to return when the new power units are introduced, in four seasons. Precisely the reference to “future commitments”Of the company suggest that Blume wanted to understand from the Federation’s number one what are the concrete plans for the future of the Circus.

It should be remembered that, according to numerous rumors, Porsche would not enter F1 autonomously – similarly to endurance, in which the collaboration will be with Penske – but would bind to one or more teams in the role of supplier of the power unit. Almost all the clues lead to imagine a partnership with Red Bull. An official announcement of what will be the 2026 power units in the premier motorsport series is yet to arrive. However, the concepts around which we are working are mainly two: sustainability And simplification. Certainly, having made public a meeting of this level makes us understand how serious Stuttgart’s intentions are regarding its future in the world of motorsport.