Vienna, Austria.- After two weeks of beginning the controversy, Formula One and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) They broke the silence over the case involving the CEO, Christian Hornerfrom the team Red Bull Racing.

He British former pilot is under an independent investigation following an accusation by an employee of the Austrian team for 'coercive controlling behaviour'.

Christian Horner He would have sent inappropriate photos and after his first hearing lasting eight hours with independent investigators, the determination would take time because it would be “a fairly long process,” according to the report. journalist, Craig Slaterof 'Sky Sports'.

«Obviously I completely deny the accusations that have been made against me. “There is an ongoing process that is being worked on right now,” he said. Christian Horner in an interview with 'CNN'.

Christian Horner remains CEO of Red Bull

After not resolving this situation, the Formula One and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) issued a statement in which they ask Red Bull Racing a prompt resolution to the issue of Christian Horner.

“We have noticed that Red Bull has launched an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope that the situation will be clarified as soon as possible, after a fair and thorough process. No further comments will be made at this time,” says the bulletin of the F1.

«In relation to the independent investigation that is currently being carried out by Red Bull GMbHthe FIA reiterates that until the investigation is concluded and the result is known, there will be no comments.

Christian Horner investigated for inappropriate behavior

“The FIA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, justice and inclusion within the sport,” reported the organizer of the world races.

The season 2024 of the Formula One is close to starting. Preseason testing will take place from Wednesday, February 21 to Friday, February 23. The first race will take place on March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix International Circuit

