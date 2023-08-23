Hamilton, icon of social battles

When he arrived in Formula 1 in 2007, at just 22 years old, Lewis Hamilton he was a young driver with dreams of becoming world champion. Formula 1 enthusiasts were able to appreciate both the competitive parable – he won 7 world championships – and the human one of the British standard bearer, who divided his long career between McLaren and Mercedes. Hamilton is now a 38-year-old man, in the prime of his maturity, who has opened up his horizons over the years, giving voice to multiple battles for equality and breaking down barriers to access the world of motorsport.

With its Mission 44, Hamilton is helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds access projects called STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). But not only that, since it is pushing Mercedes, F1 and FIA to be more inclusive and to value diversity. In these activities, the expert English champion has always given his support to the women’s cause, trying to support and improve women’s access to the world of motor racing.

The regulation for men

As noted by RacingNews365, the F1 regulation speaks only to the male drivers, indicating them with “he”. Certainly a non-inclusive way of doing things, given that in other federations and championships, such as the FIM and MotoGP, competitors are referred to with the generic use of the term “rider”, designed to satisfy gender inclusion.

When asked on the subject, Lewis Hamilton let himself go to a bitter observation: “It does not surprise me. In that room where they decide there are only men. And it’s been like this since I’ve been here. Probably not enough importance has been given to the change. It’s definitely not encouraging.”. The International Federation then replied to the Mercedes driver, through a note: “The statutes of the FIA ​​are preceded by a declaration that the terms referring to any person are applicable to both sexes. However, this topic is currently under internal review.”