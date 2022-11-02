“The legends last forever. It was an honor to make history together. Ferrari and the world of motorsport will never forget you“. With these splendid words and with a black and white photo that sees him crouched next to one of his most famous ‘creatures’, the 312T, the Maranello team wanted to remember the engineer Mauro Forghieri, who passed away this morning at the age of 87. Ferrari and Forghieri, together, have written indelible pages in the great history book of Formula 1 and motorsport.

In fact, the Modenese genius was the technical director of the Prancing Horse for over twenty years, contributing in a fundamental way to the conquest of seven constructors’ titles and four drivers. But in addition to the incredible results obtained on the track, it was his revolutionary technological innovations, which changed the world of motorsport forever, that placed Forghieri in the elite of international motoring. The hope of all the Cavallino fans is that the red will be able to celebrate Forghieri’s memory also in these last races of 2022, perhaps hitting that victory that has been missing for several months to be able to dedicate it to the memory of ‘Furia’.

Naturally, a message of condolence in memory of the figure of Forghieri also came from the top management of F1. The CEO of the Circus took care of it, Stefano Domenicaliwho in his long sporting life worked for many years in Ferrari, even reaching the position of team principal of the Scuderia. “I am very saddened by the news of the death of our friend Mauro Forghieri. He was an important part of F1 and Ferrari and leaves an incredible legacy for all of us. My thoughts and prayers are directed to his family and his friends at this sad time“, The comment of the manager from Imola.

