F1 has unveiled the gasoline to come: the goal is to reduce emissions by 65%. The first step in 2022 with the debut of an E10-type blend composed of 90% fossil fuels and 10% ethanol

A 100% sustainable fuel for F1, which performs at its best even with the new generation of engines arriving by 2025, while traveling fast towards the goal of carbon neutrality no later than 2030. F1 has already declared from time to want to become more ecological, and in the meantime it has taken another step. He revealed what the biofuels of the future that will be used in the World Championship will be like. A first step will be taken in 2022, with a less invasive mixture for the environment: that is an E10 type petrol which will be composed of 90% fossil fuels (and no longer for the current 95%) and 10% from ethanol (compared to 5% today).

Reduction of greenhouse gases and CO2 – F1 itself has made it known that it is already in discussion with several companies for the creation of the E10 in the quantities required by the championship, in addition to the future intention to increase production for a wider social use. A fuel that will be of type drop-in, that is that it can be used in a standard internal combustion engine without having to make any modifications to the engine, and which will be created in the laboratory using components that come from a carbon capture scheme, urban waste or non-food biomass, thus obtaining a saving of greenhouse gas emissions compared to petrol of fossil origin of at least 65%.

Air and sea transport – A solution, the one presented by Liberty Media, which could also prove useful for all those sectors that are struggling to convert to electricity, such as air and naval transport. F1 will continue to focus on hybrid, probably increasing the power deriving from batteries and energy recovery. The Circus, meanwhile, has taken another step towards environmental sustainability, after minimizing the use of plastic in the paddock – water is now only found in glass or cans – and also changing the production of badge holder lanyards. , now made with recycled materials.

October 8 – 10:52 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.