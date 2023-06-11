According to an F1 analyst, Aston Martin lost to Alonso in Monaco because the Spaniard is too old. Jack?

The F1 content these days comes from all kinds of nooks and crannies. There are also more and more talking heads who have an opinion on matters in the royal class. And the bolder, the better. After all, that produces the clicks. Fortunately, we from autoblog never participate in this. We prefer to stick to the facts.

David Kennedy, on the other hand, goes hard below the belt with Alonso. Kennedy was once entered for seven GPs. In the end, however, he did not drive one, because he never passed the pre-qualification. His best results are three class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A list of achievements that we at the editors still can’t match. But yeah, Michael Schumacher isn’t either.

Still, Kennedy is daring about two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso to claim that it is now too old. According to Kennedy, that is the reason why Aston Martin did not win in Monaco:

I think he had a car fast enough for pole position. It came down to a few hundredths of a second. That has everything to do with his age. It’s nature, you can’t help it. Whether it takes one, two or three years; you eventually lose it. We’ve seen that several times. It’s hard, but that’s how nature works. David Kennedy, is himself an expert by experience

What makes Kennedy conclude that the Aston was fast enough to take pole is uncertain. Alonso admittedly lost some time in the last sector after two good sectors. But whether it just went past its best before date in sector 3? The Spaniard took P2 ahead of the Ferraris and Mercs. The difference with Max was 0.084 seconds. Alonso’s 24-year-old teammate Stroll also only finished 14th in the other Aston. The Canadian then also drowned in the race, in which he did not score any points. The Aston therefore did not really give the impression of being much faster than the rest.

Before you start flaring David though; he is extremely positive about our hero Max:

I don’t say it lightly, but it was really Sennaesque. Truly a lap as only the great drivers can do it. It’s rare to see performance like this. He knew what he had to do and even though it didn’t go well enough in the first two sectors, in the last part he was truly outstanding. David Kennedy, thinks Max is a very big one

Well, go ahead then. Whose deed…

