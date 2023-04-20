The Australian Grand Prix reserved many doubts, uncertainties and some controversy for a confusing ending. The only certainty is the victory of Max Verstappen, never really in question except for an unhappy start that had brought him behind the two Mercedes.

Verstappen conceded only twelve laps of leadership to the Russell-Hamilton couple before regaining the lead of the race, with an overtaking against the seven-time world champion manifest of the current values ​​in the field.

Before the chaotic finale, prompted by a red flag caused by debris left on the track following a contact by Kevin Magnussen with the barriers exiting turn two, the Red Bull Dutchman could count on an advantage over Lewis Hamilton by about 8.5 seconds. A gap that, apparently, might not seem particularly large given the two overwhelming races at the start of the championship, but which pushes the Milton Keynes team to have about a lap ahead of its rivals in the first three races.

The two-time reigning world champion won the season-opening round in Bahrain ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, who in turn preceded Fernando Alonso, who finished third on the podium and first of the non-Red Bull drivers. A test of strength, concluded with an advantage of about 38 and a half seconds right over the Spanish of Aston Martin: a wide gap which, although it could have been more contained without the premature withdrawal of Charles Leclerc due to a technical problem, at the same time provides a good key to understanding the dominance of the Anglo-Austrian team. We mustn’t forget, in fact, that from a certain point on, the two standard-bearers had been asked to slow down their pace, providing a reference target of about 7-8 tenths slower than the previously completed laps.

On a track where tire wear was not as pronounced as in Bahrain and in a race where Alonso managed to start directly from the front row, thus avoiding the traffic of the other Mercedes and Ferrari drivers, the Spaniard was able to contain the gap under 21 seconds from the winner, in this case Sergio Perez. The entry of the Safety Car clearly influenced the final tally, which canceled the delta of around six seconds that the Mexican had been able to build up before the neutralisation.

In Melbourne, the pace was affected by the need to make the hard tires last until the end after the first red flag, prompting the teams to maintain a rather slow pace in order not to risk a second stop. It is not difficult to hypothesize that the rivals were favored by the less rapid pace, which made it possible to “mask” some defects of the single-seaters that emerged over the long distance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

If the advantage that Verstappen had imposed before the interruption in Australia for the second red flag is added to the results of the first two GPs, Red Bull can boast a total of almost 68 seconds of advantage over the competition: to give an idea, it is a number higher than that necessary to complete a lap on the Zeltweg track, one of the rounds of the world championship. Of course, the comparison may seem improper, given that these are different circuits, but it provides a perspective that can make us understand how Red Bull has managed to annihilate the competition in just a few rounds.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali insisted that new fans are not fazed by this sort of monopoly and that other teams will join them. But, as things stand now, what seems clear is that Red Bull is in another galaxy, making a victory for the rivals rather unlikely if put on pace alone and without external factors, such as reliability or racing episodes.

Aston are the big surprise of 2023 so far, having jumped from seventh place in the table last season to a completely unexpected second place on the eve. As much as enthusiasm flies, Alonso has made no secret that, right now, Aston Martin will need the help of a penalty from Red Bull, a wrong pitstop, an accident or an unreliability problem to beat even just one of the two RB19s, a bit like what happened in Australia with Perez.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, has already explained on several occasions that the German team will undergo a change of concept of the single-seater during the season, even if, due to the limits imposed by the budget cap, the renewal will require more interventions deep that can only be made in winter. In Melbourne, George Russell had been able to leapfrog

Verstappen at the start, before giving up the position again for a pit stop during the Safety Car: at the moment of the restart, when the DRS provided by his teammate was no longer there to help Hamilton, the superiority of Red Bull came out with strength in an overtaking that expresses the difference in values ​​on the field at this moment. However, even with the new version of the W14, the team is not expecting miracles, but rather a car that can beat Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Speaking of the Cavallino team, the start of the season almost seemed like a rude awakening from those ambitions born after a 2022 that had seen him battling with Red Bull for a long time. Although a “version B” machine has been ruled out, Vasseur now says a stream of developments will arrive at each of the weekends in Miami, Imola and Barcelona to improve the competitiveness of an SF-23 which, at the time, has had major shortcomings .

Q3 Bahrain – First attempt – Leclerc vs Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Deficiencies that weighed more in the race than in qualifying, where the single-seater from Maranello often defended itself well, despite showing rather clear limits. Verstappen’s lead of three tenths over Charles Leclerc in Bahrain, even if increased by the fact that the Ferrari driver didn’t complete the second attempt, clearly showed how the RB19 made slow corner exits and speed in mid-range corners speed is its strong point.

If a year ago the RB18 had paid for a certain lack of load and excessive weight which limited cornering agility, the new single-seater also found strength on those weak points which had limited last season’s car. The Milton Keynes engineers have been able to add efficient downforce, without nullifying the excellent top speeds, which have remained among the highest on the grid in this championship as well.

The strength that Ferrari showed in the last world championship in the acceleration phase has not reappeared this year in any of the events held up to now: on the contrary, it was interesting to observe how the drivers had to sacrifice part of their speed in curves at low speed to set the exit section, thus being able to compensate for what was lost in the traction phase. An aspect that was clearly highlighted above all in Bahrain, a track that features several hairpin bends that launch on long stretches.

Telemetry Qualifying, Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Perez-Leclerc Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Precisely on the subject of straight stretches, the skill of the Milton Keynes engineers was to find efficient downforce, i.e. adding aerodynamic downforce but without penalizing top speeds. This was also seen in Saudi Arabia, where in his fastest lap on the main straight Perez reached 329 km/h, without showing any sign of derating, further confirming the goodness in terms of hybrid delivery by Power Honda unit on progression. Something that, on the other hand, cannot be said for the Mercedes and Ferrari units, which have always shown some signs of weakness in the last part of the straights.

In Australia, with the challenge in Q3 between Verstappen and Russell, the former took pole by around two tenths. This margin was born above all from the performance on the straights, with Mercedes actually defending itself well in some corners, demonstrating good performance in the fastest sections ever. The most interesting aspect to highlight is that, however, the Dutchman’s time came with a single preparation lap for the tyres, while all the other teams needed at least two laps to adequately warm up the tyres, demonstrating a superiority that currently involves multiple aspects.

The telemetric data well express the strength of the RB19, with a dominance that does not find a single strong point, but rather a well-built castle on aspects in which the single-seater from Milton Keynes has nothing to envy from its competitors. Aston Martin seems to be the car that can count on a lot of absolute downforce, as we also saw in the fast sequences of Jeddah, but then pays the price on the straights, which is why the Silverstone technicians are trying to review the choices in terms of wings .

Telemetry Qualifying Australian GP: Verstappen-Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Ferrari seems to be a bit on the opposite side of the situation, with speed on the straights markedly improved compared to the past, but sacrificing cornering speed. On certain occasions, the SF-23 seems to suffer precisely from the lack of aerodynamic load, which pays off more over a long distance than over a single lap, where Leclerc has often been able to come up with something more.

The RB19 seems to enjoy a wide operating window, also for this reason a real weak point has not yet been found. Perhaps only under braking at the moment is the AMR23 demonstrating something more thanks to the good aerodynamic load, but this is also partly due to the fact that on several occasions it has been possible to observe how Verstappen prefers a style that tends to bring more speed through corners rather than than maximize braking.

If on the one hand Vasseur believes that a circuit that is truly suitable for the SF-23 has not yet been raced, on the other it seems that there is not yet one that could put Red Bull in crisis.