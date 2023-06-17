The Canadian Grand Prix weekend undoubtedly started with an atypical Friday. Due to a technical problem with the CCTV cameras on the track, the cars essentially remained stationary in the pits, while in the second free practice session, which was extended by thirty minutes to compensate for the time lost in the early afternoon, the possible arrival of rain prompted teams to revise their plans.

This undoubtedly added a level of uncertainty to a session that was already difficult to read in itself because, while it is true that the teams actually had the opportunity to carry out a rather complete program between qualifying simulations and race pace, some these findings came at different times.

The most striking example is that of Mercedes who, for fear of the arrival of rain, chose to carry out the long runs in the first part of FP2 when the asphalt was still quite dirty, instead leaving the attempts with little fuel for the finale , when the track had definitely improved in terms of grip. A similar argument can also be made for Alonso, whose best time came in a rather advanced stage of the session, moreover with a rather particular plan: in the first attempt the Spaniard concentrated above all on the first sector, while in the following run he then improved the second and third splits, also dropping by several tenths in the final one.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Precisely for this reason, the Stella team did not let itself be taken by easy enthusiasm, emphasizing how the “brace” on Friday came more due to circumstances than merit. Nonetheless, the first track day in Canada still provided some interesting indications.

In two weeks, Formula 1 has gone from an extremely fast track with high loads and smooth asphalt to almost the opposite track, which features a greater number of medium-slow corners, lots of bumps and lots of curbs that challenge different aspects of the car. For most of Friday the teams worked on finding the ideal set-up, which would allow for a car that was agile on the curbs and on changes of direction but that didn’t suffer too much from bumps scattered along the track.

An element that should not be underestimated, because in certain areas of the track the bumps in the asphalt go as far as the braking area, an aspect suffered, for example, above all by Carlos Sainz. Contrasting sensations, for example, compared to those of his team mate, who felt more at ease aboard the SF-23 despite the fact that the lap time did not arrive due to various situations. A similar discourse also in the Alfa Romeo house, with Zhou Guanyu who has long complained of an excessive rigidity of his C43, in the opposite way of Valtteri Bottas.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

The issue of bumps and the use of curbs also affected Red Bull, with the two drivers who at the end of the second free practice session explained that they had struggled to find the right set-up compromise to exploit the characteristics of the RB19. It is no coincidence that, beyond the telemetric references, the single-seater of the Milton Keynes team showed a certain intolerance in attacking the curbs, but not those with the white-red classification, but the outermost and highest ones of orange colour.

An aspect that can be appreciated, for example, in the 7-8 chicane, where, even if the minimum speeds don’t show a big difference, in reality Max Verstappen showed some weakness especially when cornering.

It is no coincidence that, in those areas where the curbs are lower or not essential, the RB19 actually performed well, especially in the first half, with the rapid chicane and that long right-hander which, where you need a good front to be able to maintain a narrow line and a good traction phase to discharge the power to the ground without causing the rear to skate excessively. However, it is important to underline that, in certain stretches where you generally brush against the walls, Verstappen maintained a safety margin, more than other riders.

“It wasn’t a linear day. We didn’t ride in Free Practice 1 but it was like that for everyone. We rode more in Free Practice 2 but we need to improve the set-up. We struggle on the curbs and on the bumps and bumps. Sometimes days like these they happen to us,” explained the two-time world champion at the end of the day.

In this case, the basically stiffer set-up of the RB19 is not paying off as in Spain, traced by profoundly different characteristics compared to that of Montreal. A situation which, however, could already change on Saturday both with the arrival of the rain and with corrective interventions regarding the set-up.

A discourse almost contrary to what could be done for Ferrari, with the SF-23 capable of expressing its qualities more markedly than in the two weeks on the Catalan circuit. Fewer fast bends, less lean bends, more slow stretches, more straight sections and more room for the traction phase.

Although Carlos Sainz actually complained about the car’s behavior on bumps, an aspect which penalized several cars, in this case the effect is not as marked as on other tracks, where the presence of dips and fast stretches with lateral transfers it undermined the behavior of the single-seater, making it unpredictable. In Canada this aspect was felt more under braking than in other areas of the track, thus making it possible for the Prancing Horse car to work in a better window, also taking advantage of that basically softer set-up which helped in other situations. Another theme is that of top speeds, which have also proved to be the benchmark with customer cars.

“I still don’t feel 100% comfortable with the car due to problems under braking. We’ve started to understand the reasons and we’ll try to make some changes for FP3 and qualifying. On this track, having no feeling under braking counts for a lot but I’m confident it will get better.”

Comparison Sainz-Hamilton FP2 Canada Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Unlike Sainz, Leclerc was more satisfied with the behavior of the car, even if the chrono on the scoreboard doesn’t fully demonstrate it. In fact, thanks to various aborted attempts and the flags that interrupted the second round, the Monegasque was unable to set his absolute best time. Furthermore, during his race simulation towards the end of the stint on the mediums Leclerc suffered a front wing problem which cost between ten and fifteen load points, enough to prompt him to pit to replace the unit. The references are interesting, on paper not far from those of Verstappen but also in line with those of Gasly, even if it is useful to point out that the two Ferraristas opted for a “softer” approach, while the Dutchman from Red Bull started to run faster times from the start of the stint.

The possible arrival of rain, with conflicting forecasts that predict a downpour for qualifying, could mix the cards on the table: Canadian Saturday brings with it many unknowns.