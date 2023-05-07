Formula 1 qualifying remains one of the most exciting and difficult sessions to predict, given that drivers and cars have a handful of seconds in which they have to give their best performance. It always seems like a given exercise when everything is going well, but the qualifying result at the Miami Grand Prix is ​​proof of how it really is it doesn’t take much to reshuffle the cards on the table. The session was fun, with a rapid evolution of the track which made the job much more complicated for everyone, in all 3 fractions. Leclerc’s accident he then ended hostilities, giving away a surprise starting grid and that could make the race much more interesting and fun than expected on the eve. And it is precisely from Leclerc’s accident that we would like to start our analysis because of the Monegasque’s mistake showcases some of Ferrari’s problems which we think is interesting to point out.

The dynamic response of the suspensions, Red Bull strength and Ferrari cross

We did an article just a few days ago about how the dynamic response of the suspensions is a great strength of the RB19 and at the same time a weakness for the SF23, and what happened in qualifying at turn 7 shows it very well, especially in the Images (Credit: F1TV), which this time we have taken directly as a reference.



In fact, we have isolated some frames from Leclerc’s accident and some others from a passage by Max Verstappen at the same point and there is one clear difference in the behavior of the cars which we find very interesting. We have emphasized several times how the Red Bull manages to have a dynamic response from the suspension package that makes the car drivable but stiff at the same time when needed and it is truly evident how, in the 3 isolated frames, the ground clearance remains almost constantdespite the car get off the curb and undergo one rear compression given by the brief return on the gas at that point. Even frames 1 and 2 at first sight appear indistinguishable, but by observing carefully you can identify the rear in the compression phase in frame 2 with, instead, the front higher and unloaded. Despite this, the fund suffers a minimal height change for the entire distance, also including the depressions in that section. This leads to one always optimal downforce generation exactly when need morei.e. in the long fast corners and guaranteed a discrete advantage to the two Red Bull drivers in the first sector for all the sessions played so far.

The Ferrari bounces off the curb

If instead we go to see the behavior of Leclerc’s Ferrari on the occasion of the accident, we clearly see the difference. Contrary to what one might think, when SF23 number 16 comes down from the curb the rear is not sliding yet but goes into compression. However, the suspensions they can’t handle the dynamics as happens on the Red Bull e the rear end is violently crushed to the ground up to in contact with the ground. The cancellation of ground clearance also means lo aerodynamic stall of the fund and the consequent loss of vertical head, for which the entire rear lifts violently (frame 2) and then returns to compression again violently once the air flow has been re-established and ends up again in contact with the ground (frame 3). From this point there is no return for Leclerc. The vertical load is completely canceled and the rear begins to slide, relegating the Monegasque per passenger without control of his vehicle. In fact, it is a phenomenon similar to the porpoising (very present on the Ferrari this weekend), but triggered by a sudden passage on the curb that the suspensions were unable to absorb.

Leclerc more aggressive but not particularly faster

From the telemetry data we see instead that the attitude in the first part of Leclerc’s lap was slightly more aggressive compared to the previous round, although not particularly more effective. From our findings it appears that an imperfect exit in traction from turn 1 had put Leclerc about 1-tenth behind at his previous attempt, but throughout the transition to turns 4, 5 and 6 the speeds were practically the samewith the only difference being a Monegasque a little more aggressive on the gas.



The moment he loses the car, the data is recorded 2km/h speed difference compared to the previous lap, whereby Leclerc was actually slightly quicker, though in line with its best performance. The Monegasque’s mistake was therefore not in managing the speed of the car, but in understanding its limits.

The conscious choice of the demanding set-up

“The set-up of the car was very difficult, but I put myself in this condition, I wanted this set-up for qualifying knowing that the car would be difficult to drive but I thought I would be able to get the most out of the car in Q3, which it’s usually one of my strong points” Leclerc told Sky UK. From here we understand that, even with respect to what was observed in free practice, something has changed on his car, in line with a attitude less conservative than initially observed. The impression is that we speak really of the mechanical arrangementbut of course we can’t know if you either chose to stiffen the car, or refer to the calibrations of the dynamic response of the suspension package. The fact is that, in fact, the times of the Ferraris in the first sectora trait very sensitive to trim changes and high-load dynamics, have appeared closer to the Red Bull ones in qualifying compared to the previous free practice sessions, a sign that they probably chose to take a more aggressive set-up “step”. All of this just confirms how important it is the dynamic response of the car and how much Ferrari needs to work on this aspect. Of course that doesn’t take away Leclerc’s mistakewho, despite knowing what the limits of the SF23 are, decided to race a big risk, not entirely necessary, by cutting curve 7 so much and so vehemently attacking the inside curb. The redhead’s rider continues to try to find performance going beyond the single-seaterbut it’s an attitude with a marginal success rate and a harbinger of bad mistakes like this.

The race goes from obvious to potentially interesting

However, all this made the starting grid really interesting and the race, which on the eve was announced as a monologue by car number 1, now sees a number of topics of interest. First of all the long-distance challenge between Perez (in trouble for most of the weekend until pole) and Verstappen. How soon will Max be able to get on the heels of his partner? And Perez will be able to build an advantage such as to be able to guarantee victory and, at that point, the top of the world rankings? In all this there is also one amazing Fernando Alonsowho starts in the front row on a track where his Aston Martin could have really a big chance, given the excellent tire management shown so far, in a race that should be characterized by high degradation. Overtaking will not be simple and even the looming risk of rain it could further reshuffle the cards on the table, in addition of course to the high probability of a Safety Car given the city track with low walls on the edge of the track. In short, although it seemed like an obvious race, anything can really happen.