The Miami Grand Prix on May 8 will mark 40 years since the day Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve tragically lost his life in an accident at the Belgian Grand Prix in Zolder. He was only 32 years old. Villeneuve’s family, including his wife Joann, daughter Melanie and F1 world champion son Jacques, recalled the occasion with a touching and powerful interview about the legacy the motoring icon left. The interview will be part of the Sky Original documentary ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ soon to be broadcast on Sky and streaming on NOW. ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ will tell the surprising story of the two talented F1 drivers: Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, united by their passion for speed and determination to win, but irreparably divided by a historical and very controversial episode that took place between the two. The documentary is made by Noah Media Group for Sky Studios and Sky Italia and will be available soon on Sky and NOW.

In the interview collected at the last Italian Grand Prix in Imola, Joann Villeneuve speaks in depth of the life and legacy of a great driver such as Gilles was. Here is one of the passages within the exclusive clip from the interview with his wife: “Gilles believed that you have to live on the edge. The best thing for him was to kiss the guardrail“. In addition to the exclusive clip, images of Joann in Imola and an archive image of Gilles with his family in the prime of his career were released today. Charismatic and outspoken, the humble Canadian had fulfilled his dream of racing in Formula 1. Endowed with great natural talent, Villeneuve’s intrepid racing style delighted sports purists and captured the imaginations of fans around the world. . The beloved “putative son” of the legendary Enzo Ferrari, in the early 1980s Gilles seemed destined to dominate F1.

In April 1982, Imola was the site of the now infamous “betrayal” between Ferrari teammates Gilles and Didier. He marked one of the most controversial moments in the history of sport and ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ will tell this surprising story with the contribution, for the first time, of both families. Currently in production in the UK, Canada, France and Italy and in collaboration with Sky Italia, both the Villeneuve and Pironi families, respectively, will contribute to the documentary, as will some of the biggest names in Formula 1 history. film will be directed by Torquil Jones (14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager) and produced by John McKenna (14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber.