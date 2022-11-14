The scenario that unfolded deprived the AlphaTauri driver of two positions and left him far behind the drivers he would have had to contend with.

Following the Abu Dhabi GP controversy last year, the FIA ​​has decided to automate the system that identifies lapped cars that are entitled to double-lap during a Safety Car period.

In Abu Dhabi only a few cars were let by leader Lewis Hamilton, leaving no traffic between him and Max Verstappen, but still leaving cars between the Dutchman and third-placed Carlos Sainz, protecting him from an attack by the Ferrari driver.

A choice aimed at allowing time for a restart and giving the Red Bull driver the chance to pass Hamilton and conquer the World Championship.

The incorrect count of lapped cars was attributed to human error by an FIA official working alongside then race director Michael Masi.

To prevent this from happening again, the F1 timing software has been modified to automatically signal which cars have been lapped and are therefore allowed to pass before the restart.

When the Safety Car entered the track in Brazil, the three lapped cars were the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda and the two Williams of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi. Tsunoda was right behind leader George Russell when AlphaTauri took the opportunity to pit the Japanese driver for a set of new tyres.

In doing so, he effectively overtook Russell in the pitlane, then technically doubled for a short time, before rejoining the track in sixth place on the train, behind Russell, the lapped Albon, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz. Latifi, the third lapped, was right behind him.

Passing Russell in the pit lane, Tsunoda created a situation that had not been foreseen and, according to the automatic system, he was no longer allowed to double.

When the message “Lapped cars may now overtake” appeared on the timing screens, the message only carried the numbers of Albon and Latifi. Tsunoda’s engineer hesitated when he saw the message, saying, “You can split yourself…Wait, wait.”

In the confusion Tsunoda initially doubled from Sainz, but then stopped behind Perez, while at the same time Latifi – with whom he was battling for position – passed him and continued on past the leading cars.

When he asked Tsunoda to pass, he was told: “Negative, no overtaking”, to which he replied: “What the fuck, what are we doing?”. Then he received the message: “Hold position Yuki, do not overtake.”

He then let Sainz pass, restoring his original seat in the toy train. The restart then took place with a lapped Tsunoda who still separated Sainz from his pursuers, led by Valtteri Bottas.

Tsunoda could therefore have disturbed the race of the Alfa driver and the others. However, on the restart, his engineer told him to let the faster cars pass, and the Japanese nearly stopped on the pit straight letting the whole field through.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlfaTauri Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Following what happened, Tsunoda was stuck in 17th and last position, as the only one lapped, losing ground against Albon and Latifi. He could have beaten them both with fresh tires and could have even made up other positions if he had been in the position he deserved at the restart.

When asked by Motorsport.com what had happened, Tsunoda explained: “They told me I had to stay in the little train. I don’t know why. The FIA ​​probably thought I was fighting for P5 or something!” Team principal Franz Tost, clearly frustrated, declined to comment on the incident.

The automated system should never have penalized a driver in this way, nor should a lapped car be left stuck in the middle of the pack in such circumstances. However, the FIA ​​insisted no mistakes were made.

In a statement, the governing body detailed what happened: “All systems worked properly and according to regulations. The unusual situation occurred due to the idiosyncrasies of the circuit and the specific scenario, which were as follows “.

“Car 22 was the first to cross the SC1 behind the leader after the intervention of the Safety Car. On the following lap it was therefore the first car to pass the SC1 behind the leader for the second time, which would normally trigger the systems to indicate that he has the right to split”.

“However, at that moment she entered the pit lane and managed to go quicker than the cars behind the Safety Car. In doing so, she doubled as she crossed the control line into the pit lane.”

“When she rejoined the track, the systems correctly indicated that she was again one lap late, but as she had already doubled once, she was not authorized to do so again when the safety car period was about to end.”

“Race Direction checked the correctness of the situation with the F1 timing and confirmed that only car 6 and car 23 could split.”

The FIA ​​noted that the situation will be reviewed and therefore potentially addressed in the future: “While this is a very unusual scenario, there have been no system or procedural errors – it is one of those unpredictable scenarios that can happen, and there are no immediate changes that need to be implemented.”

“Of course the issue will be discussed in future Sports Advisory Committees as part of the normal review procedures.”