Tonight is no ordinary night for the United States. In fact, the 56th edition of the Super Bowl, the highly anticipated final of the American football championship that routinely keeps millions of Americans across the country and countless other spectators around the world glued to their televisions. The match this year will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will be played by Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The event is global in scope and the cost of a 30-second TV spot during the match is estimated to be around $ 7 million. The traditional mid-game show will feature the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar along with Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe.

The evening will also be followed with interest by the world of Formula 1, now increasingly close ties with the United States of America given the ownership of the American Liberty Media. It is therefore no coincidence that many social media managers of the Circus teams today referred to tonight’s game with various posts. He started the Mercedes, who published a post with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s helmet liveries ‘adapted’ to American football helmets. For the Brackley-based team, what starts tomorrow is a special week, which will culminate on Friday with the presentation of the new car.

GAME. TIME. 👊🏈 Hope you’re prepared for all the content coming up this week, Team. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Uo0Qomq1tS – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) February 13, 2022

In home McLaren instead a great NFL fan is Daniel Ricciardo, a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills. His favorite team, however, was eliminated in the playoffs from Kansas City, then in turn stopped in the race for the title from Cincinnati. In Woking, therefore, as underlined by a nice post on Twitter, there will be no rooting for anyone. Attention to the match of the night was also given by theAlpine. The French team enjoyed ‘fielding’ their three riders in different positions on the pitch: Esteban Ocon in kicker position, veteran Fernando Alonso ready to sprint from running back and test driver Oscar Piastri as wide reciver. This too makes a show.