After many presentations in which the only new element was the livery, on Tuesday morning Alfa Romeo was the first team to kick off the new season by officially presenting its single-seater for the 2023 season, the C34.

The new color scheme, with Alfa red contrasting with the opaque dark gray that welcomes team partner Stake, is combined with a renewed aerodynamic aspect that particularly involved the side and bottom area. Also present at the launch of the car was Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the new manager who will be responsible for representing the Swiss team both on and off the track: a role accepted with great pride, in what to all intents and purposes the its first official release.

“First of all, I would like to thank Andreas Seidl and our shareholders. I feel very proud and privileged to have this position. I know the talent of the people in our team and to represent them, to represent such a large group of people who work hard every day I find it very important. I want to approach [a questo ruolo] with humility. We know of the challenge that awaits us, but I think that by working all together we will continue to grow as a team and I will be there to support everyone and represent them in the best possible way”.

With the C43 yet to make its track debut, which will take place in a shakedown in Barcelona before official testing begins in late February in Bahrain, setting goals for next season is no easy feat. However, the new Team Principal didn’t hide that the ambition would be to continue on the growth path, confirming the progress you showed in the last world championship: “I don’t want to set a goal, it’s complex to do it before the start of the season. We don’t know where our rivals are and we know that every championship is a different story”, said Alunni Bravi on the sidelines of the presentation.

“Obviously we want to continue with our growth, developing the team in every area, on and off the track, even though we clearly know we have a tough task ahead of us. We will continue to be focused on our goals and, clearly, the goal for this championship will be to have continuity throughout the season, to face all the challenges ahead. Our main objective will be to work as a team and continue the growth seen in recent years”.

After an excellent start to 2022, in which both drivers were able to collect significant results, budget limitations compared to other companies such as McLaren and Alpine had put Alfa Romeo on the defensive, slowing down the introduction of updates.

The new Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

However, the arrival of the new technical package in Japan had given new life to the Swiss team, allowing Bottas and Zhou to return to fight permanently for the top ten.

What will not change compared to the last championship will be the pairing of drivers, with the Finn and the Chinese who will take to the grid as Alfa standard bearers also in 2023. A formation which, according to Alunni Bravi, represents an excellent mix of experience and talent : “We are very satisfied with our line-up, we think it is very strong, a combination of talent and experience. Valtteri [Bottas] he was very important in the growth of the team last year, making a huge contribution on and off the track. We all know his successes in Formula 1 ”.

“Zhou has been impressive since his first Grand Prix where he was able to immediately pick up his first point, then improving during the season. We think it’s a great mix, so certainly having continuity within the team is extremely important. Valtteri and Zhou work well together and there is good cooperation between them. And team spirit is an important point that we want to achieve in every area, so our drivers represent what we think of the team and how we want to approach work in the factory and on the track”.