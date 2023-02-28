There is an Italy that is making its way. After many years spent working in roles of responsibility away from the spotlight, Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been appointed Alfa Romeo team representative since the beginning of the season. He himself explains the unusual name of the position, but in fact he is the team principal of the Swiss team, and will hold many of the positions that until last December were entrusted to Frederic Vasseur.

Lawyer with long experience in motorsport, but not only, because Alunni Bravi has managed teams, managed drivers and been part of organizational structures, gaining experience that allows him at forty-eight years of age to have an enviable overview. Together with Andreas Seidl he forms the tandem that will have to lead the team on a daily basis but with an eye towards a high-level future, the one linked to the arrival of Audi.

Let’s start with a goodbye. In December Fred Vasseur left the team. What repercussions have there been following this departure?

“I believe that for any team the change of team principal is certainly an important moment, it is a role that has a notable specific weight in the management of all activities. Today the Formula One teams are very complex structures, the contribution of each person is important, but it is clear that some figures have a significant weight. From my point of view Fred is a great professional, as well as a person I respect very much from a human point of view, I had the opportunity and the good fortune to be able to work with him for many years and his departure meant a lot both from an professionally and personally. But this does not mean that, as Sauber Group, we have been able to make a choice that I consider very important by focusing on Andreas Seidl, a top-level professional who boasts experience in important organizations such as Porsche and McLaren. Having a person of his stature with us is certainly the best way to demonstrate what our vision of the future is ”.

The naming of your role, Team Representative, was a bit of a hit…

“Today in Formula One we are used to dealing with so many names that identify roles. I remember when there were no team managers or team principals because everything was decided by the founders, the owners of the teams who carried out many functions both at the headquarters and on the track. My origins are from Passignano sul Trasimeno, and I remember well Enzo Coloni, owner of the homonymous team who was in fact team principal, commercial director, and also track engineer! Then Formula 1 evolved with the entry of the constructors and we started to have many figures of responsibility as it became impossible to encompass so many skills in a single person. We have a very important project that requires teamwork and therefore a different approach from an organizational point of view. My role is to represent the team in relations with the FIA, promoter, media and partners, then there is Xevi Pujolar who is our head of technical operations and Beat Zender who is the sporting director. Then the work is split between three people, working side by side. We have deliberately not used the term team principal precisely because of the desire to make everyone understand that there is teamwork, not a ‘one-man show’”.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Managing Director and Team Representative Photo by: Alfa Romeo

On the occasion of the launch of the new single-seater, you sent out a clear message, namely that you will continue to be the Alfa Romeo team until 31 December. But it is undeniable that your structure has begun an important transition phase, also characterized by investments that will be made in the company. Is this phase of change felt in the team?

“Our willingness to talk about Alfa Romeo is based on two very important concepts. As Alfa Romeo we started a very important journey for Sauber in 2018, a program that allowed us to be able to count on a collaboration with a highly prestigious brand such as Alfa Romeo both on and off the track, and an example were the collaboration projects technique that we have developed in the field of production cars with the GTA and GTAM. We build our future every day with the choices we make, then it is clear that there is a long-term vision that we all know and on which we work in parallel, but what matters most is getting the results on track for all our partners but also because this is the best way to build the future. As mentioned, there is a parallel plan we are working on because we have to grow in every area if we want to reach certain goals”.

What goals have you set yourself for this season? Are you aiming to confirm the sixth place obtained in the 2022 constructors’ championship or are you aiming for something more?

“Last year’s sixth place came at the end of a season that saw us start very well, then we had a drop in performance in the central part of the season and we managed to recover in the final stages. I don’t consider this a starting point or an arrival point, we have to work to confirm ourselves, to have stability, improving those areas in which we know we are weakest. In 2022, a critical area in particular did not emerge, but we know we have to grow overall, I mean the technical, organizational and commercial area, but today it is difficult to say whether this will result in an improvement in the final position, the competition is very strong and there they are teams that have strengthened a lot”.

What plans do you have on the driver front? Does Bottas remain the fixed point on which the project will proceed or are there other options as well?

“We have no concerns related to the riders. We believe we have a very strong duo, we believe the Valtteri-Zhou combination is perfect for our team, last year in many respects they were two rookies in the team, so this season we will benefit from the experience they gained in 2022. Valtteri has integrated very well, and it wasn’t a foregone conclusion given that he came from a reality like Mercedes in which he fought for the world titles. He made a very important contribution, both on and off the track, and Zhou also confirmed to all those who didn’t think he was a Formula 1 driver that they were wrong. He scored points in his first race, starting a growth path that was not easy because our performances in the central phase of the season dropped. We both expect to continue the work done together last year, I can confirm that today the riders are one of the strengths of our team, it’s not an area under observation. Then, looking in the long term, many people ask us this question, but it’s really too early to even hypothesize something”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

What is your position on the potential entry into Formula 1 of an eleventh team?

“We are alongside the FIA. The International Federation has launched an evaluation process of the structures interested in entering and will have all the elements to evaluate the best candidate to enter Formula 1 in everyone’s interest. I believe that the important step is to ensure that any new entry brings benefits to the entire Formula 1 system, for what is the current structure of the Concorde Agreement it is important that any choice recognizes the value and investments made by the teams present in the paddock. maintaining the financial equilibrium and the sustainability of our business model”.

When you were asked to take up your new role, did you accept immediately or did you take the time to evaluate everything?

“I’ve thought about it a lot because it’s an important role for which I feel responsible. In life you need to have ambitions but also be humble, always asking yourself if you can face these responsibilities, if you feel up to the role. I must say that beyond my decision, I felt the strong will of the owners and Andrea Seidl to trust me, and this was fundamental”.

Have you ever imagined that you would one day find yourself in this role?

“I wouldn’t have imagined it because my career path has been different, I’ve always worked behind the scenes, first as a lawyer in various teams and for different riders, then as a manager and managing director, so I’ve always seen myself far from the spotlight , engaged in the day-to-day management of the team. It is clear that this new role gives me visibility, but I don’t think my approach will change, I’m used to being very practical, a contribution is required of me and, like all the other people who work in the team, I will try to do it in the best possible way. My personal satisfaction, which I hope to have at the end of the season, will be the respect and trust of the people who work with me”.

At the moment there are Italian team principals in Alfa Romeo, Haas and McLaren, but we are at zero on the driver front…

“I know the international karting scene very well, Italy has been the world reference in this discipline for many years in terms of structure quality, but on the driver front it’s another story. Let’s take tennis for example, in this sport Italy for years has not had a weighty representation, while today it can boast a generation of great value, with Sinner, Sonego and Berrettini, and even in motorsport there have always been cycles. We have to give our youngsters time to arrive, one above all is Kimi Antonelli, an extraordinary talent, but there is no particular reason why there are no Italian drivers in Formula 1 today. We need to work to create the conditions that allow young Italians to express themselves at their best, and I don’t mean just financial opportunities. I am convinced that good drivers always find support beyond their nationality, especially today in a scenario where all Formula 1 teams invest in their ‘junior’ programmes. It’s not a matter of supports but of culture, preparation and ability to make the right choices, coming out of your own small garden and going to compete in the most competitive championships, you grow up going where the competition is very high not where you can have an easy life, and this goes for the riders, the managers and all the professionals in the sector”.

When Vasseur was announced as the new Ferrari team principal there were rumors about your possible move to Maranello. Just speculation?

“Ferrari is a target for many insiders, so to say that Ferrari is not a target for me would only be giving an evasive answer and I’m not used to giving evasive answers. But in this circumstance I didn’t think about it because I have great respect for our property and for a project in which I have been involved from the beginning. I think I have a great opportunity at Sauber that I would like to pursue, and that at the moment the group needs stability and continuity, as well as being able to count on people who have put the company’s interests first even in the face of what can sometimes be personal goals. Fred is a friend and I wish him the best, but I want to wish us one day to be rivals of Ferrari and to be able to fight on the track for the same goals”.

